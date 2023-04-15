There were a lot of new faces being showcased in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker and DB coach Travares Tillman are the only two familiar faces on the staff. Well, unless one counts Marco Coleman, who returned to The Flats after one season at Michigan State. Coleman, along with new LB coach/Co-DC Kevin Sherrer and Senior Analyst Brian Baker, all joined the staff following hte announcement of Key’s hiring.

Returning contributors Clayton Powell-Lee, Kyle Kennard, Noah Collins, LaMiles Brooks, and the almost-healthy Jaylon King all made the type of plays that fans of the program have come to expect. Zeek Biggers may be primed for a breakout season. He looked disruptive and quicker off the ball than he had been in the past. Braelen Oliver's physicality (and his choice of gear) have him primed to become a fan favorite. The biggest question mark going into the spring was about replacing likely first-round draft pick Keion White. The biggest question mark defensively following spring practice- Who is going to replace Keion White? They’ve added depth and length on the defensive line, both via high school recruiting and the transfer portal. Etinosa Reuben, formerly at Clemson, flashed on multiple occasions on Saturday. He coincidentally was doing so wearing No. 6. Reuben was never able to put it all together at Clemson, but the combination of tools and size is certainly there, and his performance on Saturday is another step forward.