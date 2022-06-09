Jackets land Rivals 100 guard Blue Cain to start 2023 class

Georgia Tech men's basketball is off to a hot start in June as the Jackets jumpstarted the 2023 class with the commitment of 4-star Rivals 100 guard Blue Cain from Knoxville (Tenn.) on Thursday afternoon. Cain is currently rated as the number 78 player in the 2023 class and he is an offensive force who could play a major role in the long-term plans for the Tech program.

"I have a great relationship with all of the coaches and the current players and Georgia Tech just felt like home to me and I felt comfortable with coach Pastner," Cain said. "Coach Pastner was very excited when I committed. At Tech I get to play in the ACC and there are a lot of good conferences but no conference is better than the ACC and I want to play against the best of the best. Tech has so much to offer and I love the staff relationships with the players and the interactions between them that you can't fake and the resources they have in Atlanta and the P3 is there too."

Cain wanted an opportunity to get to know the current players and staff on a deeper level so he took an official visit last Thursday and Friday to Tech and he saw enough to make him feel more than comfortable committing.

"I really just wanted the chance to hang with the team and I spent most of my official visit with the team and the coaches getting to know them. It was also big that Deebo Coleman and Miles Kelly are friends and they will be around when I get there to play with me," he said. "I think I bring a lot to the table able Tech and I can do more than just score, I think I am actually best in transition and running the floor."