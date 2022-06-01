ATLANTA- Georgia Tech jumped into the mix for Milton HS (Ga.) safety Robert Billings two weeks ago offering the top 30 player in Georgia for 2023. Defensive backs coach Travares Tillman made the offer to Billings as the new staff gets a better feel for targets in the 2023 class. Billings spoke to JOL about his recruitment and where things stand with Tech now that they've given him the verbal offer.