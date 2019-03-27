Sophomore wing Curtis Haywood had a rough second season on the Flats ending with an injury after an unusual shooting slump. According to multiple sources he has decided to transfer out of the program. The timing of his transfer makes some sense after the emergence of forward Moses Wright and wing Khalid Moore as well as the addition of Jordan Usher as a transfer from USC. Even true freshman Kristian Sjolund ate up the sharpshooter type minutes from Haywood. Michael Devoe played the majority of two-guard minutes leaving Haywood in a tough spot for playing time next year.

The Jackets currently have three open spots and likely four because sources tell Jacketsonline signee David Didenko may opt to play overseas instead of coming to Tech in the fall.

Haywood fell from a 37-percent mark from three as a freshman to a 27.6-percent mark as a sophomore. He hit just 5 of his final 44 three-point attempts during the season prior to his injury in the Boston College game.

The sophomore entered his name in the transfer portal on Wednesday per sources.

Evan Daniels was the first to report his transfer.