Georgia Tech landed another piece for Damon Stoudamire's first Yellow Jacket team with the addition of UMass transfer forward Tafara Gapare who is currently the #103 player in the Rivals portal for 2023 and a former 4-star Rivals 150 high school player in the 2022 class.

Gapare reclassified to enroll a year early at UMass last season and he 3.4 points per game in 12.3 minutes per game with a 31.2 percent shooting percentage overall.