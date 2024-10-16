Georgia Tech Football Redshirt Report after seven games

in other news
JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's win over UNC, ND preview and more
JOL publisher Kelly Quinlan and staff writer Alex Farrer talk about Georgia Tech's thrilling win over UNC and former
GT PFF Gradebook and snap counts from the win over UNC
Georgia Tech won their fourth straight matchup over North Carolina in dramatic fashion Saturday 41-34 in Chapel Hill.
Big Plays and Takeaways from Jackets' victory at UNC
Thoughts from the Jackets' dramatic win in Chapel Hill to move to 5-2 on the season
Jamal Haynes's thrilling late TD run leads Tech over UNC 41-34
Georgia Tech came into Chapel Hill looking for win number five and it took every second of the game clock to win...
JOL TV: Jamal Haynes and Weston Franklin on the win over UNC
Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes scored the game winning touchdown
Georgia Tech football has played seven games this season, and six true freshmen have burned their redshirts already. Three others are likely to follow them if the current rotations hold for several more games. Take a look at the latest GT Redshirt Report.
- OG
- SDE
- DT
- OT
- ATH
- PRO
- OT
- OLB
- CB
- RB