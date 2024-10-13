Big Plays and Takeaways from Jackets' victory at UNC

in other news
What Damon Stoudamire shared on his team at ACC Tipoff
CHARLOTTE- Georgia Tech men's basketball coach Damon Stoudamire spoke to the media and gave some additional time to us.
Georgia Tech from the podium at ACC Tipoff
CHARLOTTE- Georgia Tech men's basketball took center stage on Wednesday led by head coach Damon Stoudamire at ACC Tipoff
Notes and Quotes from practice and player media 10/9
Notes from Wednesday's practice session and media availability with Alexander, Goede and Seymore
Star Comparison: How UNC and Georgia Tech starters stacked up as recruits
A look at the starters from each team and where they were rated as high school prospects
Couch Coach: Tech improves on past errors in win over Duke
Find out what worked and where the Jackets have more to improve after the win over Duke.
in other news
What Damon Stoudamire shared on his team at ACC Tipoff
CHARLOTTE- Georgia Tech men's basketball coach Damon Stoudamire spoke to the media and gave some additional time to us.
Georgia Tech from the podium at ACC Tipoff
CHARLOTTE- Georgia Tech men's basketball took center stage on Wednesday led by head coach Damon Stoudamire at ACC Tipoff
Notes and Quotes from practice and player media 10/9
Notes from Wednesday's practice session and media availability with Alexander, Goede and Seymore
- OG
- SDE
- DT
- OT
- ATH
- PRO
- OT
- OLB
- CB
- RB