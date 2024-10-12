Jamal Haynes's thrilling late TD run leads Tech over UNC 41-34

Jamal Haynes celebrates his TD run to win the game for the Jackets (Photo by Bob Donnan/USAToday)

Georgia Tech came into Chapel Hill looking for win number five and it took every second of the game clock to pick up that fifth win as the Jackets prevailed 41-34 thanks to a 68-yard touchdown run by Jamal Haynes with 28 seconds left in the game after the Jackets gave up a 10-point fourth quarter lead. Haynes thought the moment might come as the Jackets were trying to play for at least a field goal and catch UNC by surprise with just seconds left in the game and two timeouts. “The coaches kept telling me on the sideline, bust one, bust one,” Haynes said. “They told me to calm down and one is going to come and I got the ball and I was really thinking an explosive play and my left guard and left tackle pulled and one kicked and one wrapped and I saw daylight and just hit it.” Head coach Brent Key picked up another ACC road win with the victory over the Heels despite battling numerous injuries on the offensive side of the ball. “I’m proud of the team for playing for 60 minutes. We pride ourselves on playing for 60 minutes. We got the ball back with less than a minute there at the end after they kicked the field goal and we were trying to push it out there with two timeouts with them playing off coverage to get a favorable position and get into field goal range, he popped through there and made a cut and another cut and oh boy he was gone,” Key said. “He ended up scoring, good job and a good win. We will enjoy it but there are a lot of things we need to clean up in the game.” The plan had been to be aggressive but conservative with overtime in the back pocket with the game tied at 34. “When you are in that position you already have overtime and you didn’t want to give the ball back to them, so you wanted to push it out and see if you could get field position because we had two timeouts, we had the ability to run the ball and then run it again and hit a timeout and possibly get closer for a higher percentage throw to get in field goal range, but so much for the plan,” Key said of the final offensive drive. A battered Tech team on offense played most of the fourth quarter without starting quarterback Haynes King who left with an undisclosed injury to his upper body. King was 11-22 passing for 127 yards with 107 yards rushing on 11 carries and two touchdowns prior to the injury. King and Haynes both reaching the 100-yard mark in the same game was the first time two Tech players did that since 2020 when running back Jordan Mason and quarterback Jeff Sims each ran for over 100 yards in a win over Duke. In that game, Jahmyr Gibbs had 91 yards rushing as well coming up just short of three 100-yard rushers. Backup Zach Pyon who has been the Jackets’ touchdown vulture came off the bench and was 1-1 passing for seven yards and ran it five times for six yards. “When Zach came in there he did some good things to help us win the game in the fourth quarter. It was a field position game,” Key said. Pyron also downed a punt early in the game working on the punt team and Key said that his versatility as a player is something he greatly admires. “I’ve said since the beginning I’m proud of Zach and how he has improved as a quarterback and a football player. He loves playing football and he loves the game and you want the best people on the field and we are starting to work him in on special teams as well as he will have a role there as we continue the season.” King’s status moving forward to Notre Dame next week in Mercedes-Benz Stadium is uncertain as he left the game with an apparent shoulder injury. King was on the sideline after spending time in the medical tent, but did not have his helmet for Tech’s final three drives. “We will know something soon, he is in there enjoying the victory,” Key said of King’s status after the game. Running back Jamal Haynes ran for a career-high 170 yards and two touchdowns and added a nine-yard catch to his banner day. It was the second game in a row Haynes eclipsed the 100-yard mark rushing this season. Georgia Tech ran for 214 yards on 27 carries in the first half to take a 20-14 lead into the locker room including a 31-second 63-yard drive to end the half yielding a field goal. Tech ended the night with 371 yards rushing on 48 carries for a 7.7 yards per carry average. Chad Alexander Jr. a few days after being put on scholarship ran for 61 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. In the passing game, Malik Rutherford had three catches for 35 yards and Luke Harpring had a pair of catches for 36 yards as he was pressed into action with injuries to veteran tight ends Jackson Hawes and Josh Beetham sidelining them before the game and Ryland Goede leaving the game with a knee injury. Avery Boyd added two catches and Eric Singleton Jr had three catches for 19 yards and eight yards rushing along with a 21-yard kickoff return. Rutherford added 19 yards rushing on two plays. Not lost for anyone was Tech going against former head coach Geoff Collins who is now the defensive coordinator at UNC. Collins' defense gave up 505 yards on 71 plays in the game for almost 7.1 yards per play and 41 points. Key said that Collins' defense played very differently than they expected and that caused offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to switch to a run-heavy scheme. "We talk every week about taking what the defense gives us and we came into the game not necessarily with this plan. It is about adjustments and in the first quarter it was about seeing what they were doing and we took some shots downfield and they were playing off and trying to keep everything in front of them. When teams are playing quarters coverage and trying to play the best of both worlds, in the past these guys have been coming downhill and if the ball is even a token look at the running back those safeties are like a gun coming down, today our running back had the ball in his hand one or two steps and they were making sure that kind of told us the plan and we had to take what they would give us and that is where the run game came from," Key said of the offense.



Sylvain Yondjouen had his best game of the season against UNC bothering QB Jacolby Criswell (Photo by Bob Donnan/USAToday)

Defensively the Jackets wanted to slow down All-ACC running back Omarion Hampton and Hampton had 137 yards rushing on 18 carries, but he only had 66 yards on 17 of his carries, he had a 71-yard run sprinkled in that boosted his numbers. "We knew we had to stop him and I came into this game expecting him to carry the ball 30 times," veteran linebacker Kyle Efford said of Hampton. "We knew we had to make them one dimensional and we did a good job of that for a lot of the game." UNC quarterback Jacolby Criswell threw for 209 yards and a touchdown while adding 73 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns. Criswell bailed out the Heels on several key third downs with his legs. J.J. Jones and Kobe Paysour each had three catches for a combined 115 yards and one touchdown. Former Yellow Jacket Nate McCollum was held to one catch for 13 yards going against his former team and he had a key third down drop that led to a field goal attempt. Defensively for the Jackets Kyle Efford led the team with 10 tackles including six solo tackles. Trenilyas Tatum finished second with six tackles and half a sack that he split with Makius Scott. Tatum also had a forced fumble that Ahmari Harvey recovered in the game. One of two takeaways for the Jackets. Defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen had a sack, two QB hurries and two batted passes from the defensive end spot. Nickel Syeed Gibbs added the other sack, a strip sack of Criswell that Jordan van den Berg recovered. Tech scored 34 of their 41 points in the red zone going 6-6 while UNC scored only 24 points on their four red zone attempts. Tech held UNC to 4-14 on third down and 2-3 on fourth down while Tech was 4-11 on third down and did not have a fourth down attempt. The biggest momentum swing in the third quarter came via a punt return for a touchdown on a play where David Shanahan nearly had his punt blocked and hit a line drive to Alijah Huzzie who took it 69 yards to the house. Tech managed to answer with another touchdown, but that momentum killer sparked UNC’s fourth quarter comeback. Aidan Birr was 2-3 on field goals hitting from 26 and 29 but hooking a 49 yard attempt. “We gave up a punt return for a touchdown and had a missed field goal and had numerous return yardage in there and we need to clean up our return teams and check our personnel schematically to make sure we are doing the right things and playing with the right sense of urgency.

DRIVE BY DRIVE