Tech's Alexander awarded full scholarship following hard work

Tech's Alexander awarded full scholarship following hard work

After starting his college career as a preferred walk-on, running back Alexander was put on full scholarship this week

 • Alex Farrer
Notes and Quotes from Key media 10/10

Notes and Quotes from Key media 10/10

What the Georgia Tech head coach had to say in his final media availability before the Jackets take on UNC on Saturday

 • Alex Farrer
What Damon Stoudamire shared on his team at ACC Tipoff

What Damon Stoudamire shared on his team at ACC Tipoff

CHARLOTTE- Georgia Tech men's basketball coach Damon Stoudamire spoke to the media and gave some additional time to us.

 • Kelly Quinlan
Georgia Tech from the podium at ACC Tipoff

Georgia Tech from the podium at ACC Tipoff

CHARLOTTE- Georgia Tech men's basketball took center stage on Wednesday led by head coach Damon Stoudamire at ACC Tipoff

 • Kelly Quinlan
Notes and Quotes from practice and player media 10/9

Notes and Quotes from practice and player media 10/9

Notes from Wednesday's practice session and media availability with Alexander, Goede and Seymore

 • Alex Farrer

Published Oct 13, 2024
JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's win over UNC, ND preview and more
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
@Kelly_Quinlan

JOL publisher Kelly Quinlan and staff writer Alex Farrer talk about Georgia Tech's thrilling win over UNC and former head coach Geoff Collins on Saturday in Chapel Hill and touch on a tough matchup with a highly-rated Notre Dame in the Benz this coming weekend.

Check out Section103.com for all your Georgia Tech gear needs including the latest in Yellow Jacket gear ahead of the holidays!

