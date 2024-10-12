Advertisement
Published Oct 12, 2024
JOL TV: Jamal Haynes and Weston Franklin on the win over UNC
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
@Kelly_Quinlan

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes scored the game-winning touchdown and he describes that play as he talks to the media with senior center Weston Franklin after a dramatic 41-34 win over UNC.

