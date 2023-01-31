White ended up with 7.5 sacks and 14 TFLs this past season the highest sack total for a Yellow Jacket since 2016 when Pat Gamble also had 7.5 sacks.

"Yeah, definitely didn't envision the injury but I appreciate all the highs and all the rows. Definitely appreciate the story. The injury made me become a better player as far as technique and stop relying so much on my athleticism. Definitely wanted to learn the game a little bit more," White said.

It wasn't smooth sailing for White with the fluke leg injury before he even arrived on campus back in 2021 being a low point.

"This is probably the third year in a row I was on the Senior Bowl watch list. So the first year, I've had the opportunity of actually coming here. Definitely appreciate Jim Nagy for sticking with me and keep filling me out and allowing me to come to the games for sure," White said.

White's stock has increased since the Jackets' season ended and he could end up in the first round as one of the hottest prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft. The decision to come to Tech after leaving Old Dominion in 2020 could mean major money for White in April.

An extra year at Georgia Tech that was unexpected may pay off for defensive end Keion White . White was supposed to be in Mobile or another senior showcase last year, but a leg injury held him out most of 2021 leading to an additional year at Georgia Tech and a standout 2022 season.

While others were taking note of White's performance on Tuesday, he gave himself low marks.

"Day one, I don't feel like I did that good. I reserve the right to criticize myself until after I watched the film, but so far, I feel like I can do a lot of things better, but that's okay. That's why we practice. Hopefully, go watch the film and improve upon that tomorrow," he said.

White also sees himself as a versatile piece being able to play both inside and outside at six-foot-five and 280-pounds now.

"Being able to play multiple positions from three tech, to five tech, to seven to nine. (I need) to master my craft at one of them before I can master all of them," he said is his greatest asset. "It's like what Mike T (Mike Tomlin) says your best ability is your availability, so if I'm available at all positions, all spots, all across the board then that's going to help me."

Meeting with NFL teams is another highlight of the Senior Bowl for White.

"We all kind of meet the same teams so we have them in a room and we're going around and meeting the same groups. It's definitely a lot of meetings, a lot of questions, but it's all been good for the most part," he said.

Other thoughts from White:

On what else he's trying to showcase this week..."I can grow as a player. So grow from day to day and be a better player tomorrow than I was today."

On which players he's studying to model his game after..."Definitely J.J. (Watt). Definitely (Maxx) Crosby because of how much a technician he is, but more so J.J. because of how versatile he is."

On if he was surprised to be a projected first-round pick in Mel Kiper's draft board..."I'm just appreciative and thankful. Coming from a smaller school and being a tight end at first, it's just the journey of getting there. I don't really care too much about the mock drafts and everything because you can really go anywhere. It's the GM's discretion at the end of the day, but I appreciated that people are considering me."

On what makes him a draftable prospect..."My versatility and my adaptability."

On being put in uncomfortable situations while at the Senior Bowl..."I like being uncomfortable. I had a bad day today, but I like being able to go back to the drawing board and improve."

On the job Brent Key has done at Georgia Tech..."He's my guy. He really rallied the room. I think he showed that he brought the room together and that he earned that position for sure."

On if Georgia Tech is a special place for him..."Definitely just forming connections and everything like that."

James Benedetto contributed to this story