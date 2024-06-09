Following an official visit and a 7v7 at Georgia Tech this month, Eagles Landing Christian Academy S Fenix Felton made the call and committed to the Jackets.

Felton spoke highly on his visit to Tech to JOL and it did not take him long to decide to cancel those other visits and call Tech home and stay in the Atlanta area.

"It was a big moment for me and my family when we gave the coaching staff the news of canceling visits focusing on furthering my commitment. Honestly it was the next step that needed to be taken,” Felton told JOL. “The whole staff was really excited to hear the big news; each coach congratulated me individually and was proud of my decision!”

Felton detailed what pushed the Jackets over the top for him.

“What pushed Gt over the top was there location with also still providing me with everything I need to be successful whether that’s facility’s, high education, or even the right relation to the staff needed to feel comfortable with giving it my all day by day,” he said.