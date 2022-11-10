“It is exciting, I can’t lie it is exciting. Honestly, I just wanna say it’s just consistency and just finally coming together [and] working out for me. Not much has changed with how I come and work from when I first got here to now, so honestly, I just say it’s consistency and hard work.” he said of why it all came together.

Douse was excited about having a career day and he credits his focus on consistency as to why he was able to put it all together this past Saturday.

Georgia Tech redshirt sophomore defensive tackle D'Quan Douse had a career day at Virginia Tech with 2.5 sacks, a blocked kick, and a forced fumble along with seven tackles to finish the week as one of the top defensive line performers for PFF College for the week.

A big part of improved DL play is that it improves all other levels of the defense. Linebackers can flow freely and make plays, and guys in the secondary end up having to cover downfield for less time while also benefiting from errant throws caused by pressure. Cornerback Zamari Walton has been one of the beneficiaries of this, and Douse also has seen him as a leader the entire time he has been on The Flats.

“Zamari’s been playing since I got here, so what I’ve seen is that he’s been a leader since 2019 for me. I mean he’s been starting since I got here, [he] comes and works every day. I could say the DBs probably look up to him too, he’s very technical. You just love to watch guys like that and learn from that.” Douse said on Walton.

Along with assistant Larry Knight’s contributions, the addition of coach David Turner has paid huge dividends for the DL this year, and Douse had high praises when asked about him.

“Well Coach Turner [has] been coaching for a long time, so, he’s got some real key tidbits that I try to pick up on just about everything he says because I know how beneficial that can be. Just about everything he says I’m keeping it whether that’s stored in the back of my mind [for if] I need it one day or I’ll write it down on my notes. Just having open ears.” he said.

A big theme of this season for the Jackets’ defense has been creating takeaways and swarming to the football to do so. They are tied for third place in the FBS at takeaways created per game and Douse believes this is their identity and he wants to see it continue to carry over week to week.

“We know we stand on having takeaways, just being relentless, flying around [and] being the fastest unit on the field. I really wanna see that carry over, just keep getting takeaways, keep putting pressure on the quarterback and stuff like that,” he said.

Douse has started this season every game alongside fellow DT Makius Scott, and they have created a cohesive type of play with each other. He believes his forced fumble is a good example of that, and he expects to see the cohesion grow as the season continues along.

“I think it really showed with me forcing that fumble and him recovering it. I feel like we’re very much in sync. When he might be lost on something, [or] I might be lost on something, we’re always talking and communicating. It’s been growing, we’ve grown a connection and I feel like it’s pretty strong now.” he said about his relationship with Scott.

Looking at Tech’s next game against Miami, the Hurricanes are dealing with some QB issues currently that are not drastically different than what the Jackets are dealing with. Their starter, Tyler Van-Dyke reinjured his shoulder against Florida State this past Saturday and was replaced by redshirt freshman Jake Garcia. Garcia was then replaced after playing poorly by true freshman Jacurri Brown, who ended up getting most of the action from then on in the game according to the Miami Herald.

“You just have to prepare for any of the three that can come out. We’ve watched all of them and you make game plans [for each] just to be prepared.” Douse said about preparing for the Miami Hurricanes.

The 2021 season consisted of a lot of close, heartbreaking losses for Tech, and this season has seen the tide turn a little bit. Three of their wins this season have come by five points or less, with the last two coming by three points or less with the wins against Duke and Virginia Tech. Douse believes that the hunger to win has always been there and that it is nice to finally see the team getting closer to their goals and building confidence along the way.

The next step comes this Saturday when the Jackets play in their last game of the season at home against Miami in Bobby Dodd Stadium. We will see if Douse and the rest of the Jackets are able to continue building their confidence, and if Brent Key can surpass Geoff Collins' season-high win total of three in just six games on the job when toe meets leather at 3:30 on Senior Day.