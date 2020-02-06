News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-06 20:56:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Douglas County DE/OLB reacts to recent visit, offer

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

The days between the end of the dead period, and Wednesday's NSD 2.0 were a blur, to say the very least. Between the official visitors, coaches on the road, and the underclassmen on campus, it woul...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}