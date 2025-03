Wrapping up his second ACC Tournament on Thursday second-year Georgia Tech men's basketball coach Damon Stoudamire made it clear he wants to keep the core of his team together this offseason. The Jackets likely finished their season in Charlotte in a close loss to #1 Duke. Tech went 9-5 in the final 14 games of the season with big wins over Louisville and Clemson and two close losses to Notre Dame on the road and to Duke in the ACC Tournament.