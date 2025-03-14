Multiple Jackets have strong showings at GT Pro Day

Georgia Tech's Brock indoor facility and Rose Bowl Field were buzzing on Friday as the Jackets held their Pro Day for NFL scouts and personnel to get a better look at some of the program's 2025 draft prospects.

A total of 16 Jackets who wrapped up their college careers this past Fall on The Flats were scheduled to participate in drills in some capacity with several going through the full assortment while others participated in various drills.

Defensive lineman Zeek Biggers and tight end Jackson Hawes were both looking to continue to contribute to their NFL Draft stock possibly going up after each competed in postseason all-star games in January followed by the NFL Combine in February.

Tight end/H-back Avery Boyd also made an impression on some NFL scouts there with his speed as he reportedly ran a sub-4.40 forty-yard dash, and wide receiver Abdul Janneh had a solid day as well, showing off his athleticism with an 11-1 broad jump, and displayed an all-around skillset as he took part in the normal receiver drills while also being asked by some scouts to do some defensive back drills.

Others listed to participate were Jordan Williams, LaMiles Brooks, Warren Burrell, Weston Franklin, Henry Freer, Thomas Gore, Chase Lane, Joshua Robinson, Makius Scott, David Shanahan, Trenilyas Tatum and Sylvain Yondjouen.

Williams took part in the early drills before appearing to pull up with an injury in the 40-yard dash and sitting out the rest of the day. Yondjouen was in attendance but didn't participate in any of the drills or events.

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key spent some time with the media during the latter portion of the pro day schedule. He said it was another great opportunity for his guys to be out there and be seen by all 32 NFL teams. He said he feels like several of those guys have a chance to make a team and play at least a few years in the league.

"It's hard. It's a hard league. It's a hard occupation," said Key. "So a lot of guys are going to see that on pro day too. But I think that's the value of Georgia Tech. We want to prepare these guys to play a long time in the NFL. But also prepare them for when their time in football is over. The good thing about it is all these guys will have opportunities in life, whether it's the NFL or not."

Key said it was a good day to be out there as Georgia Tech heads into spring break for a week before coming back for another week of spring practice the final week of March.

The first question for Key was about Biggers and his pre-draft process and how he projects at the next level. Key said Biggers is a young guy for his class and it has been fun to see him improve the last three years, especially since Jess Simpson came on staff. He said you can see how Biggers moves and what he does, and he thinks once he gets a chance in an NFL locker room, he will continue to grow and meet the challenges. He says how Biggers is a Dean's List graduate of GT and be fighting for a draft spot at the combine and pro day says a lot about what kind of person he is. He said he thinks an NFL team would be lucky to have him.

Key was then asked about the two offensive linemen, Williams and Franklin, and the advice he's given them. He said he knows everyone dreams and wants to play in the NFL, but it's an inexact science that can't always be predicted. He mentioned former Tech OL Devin Cochran who is going into his fourth year in the NFL after being and undrafted free agent because he's continued to work and make himself better.

"The advice I give them is whether you make it or don't make it, make sure you have a plan in place when you're done," said Key.

Key mentioned Keion White, who was walking around the facility during pro day on Friday. He said he's having a good career so far, but all he wants to talk about is what he's doing outside of football, being smart with investments and saving money and life.

Key was asked about the feedback he's gotten from the NFL personnel in attendance about the Georgia Tech guys, and the biggest thing he has heard is how prepared all the guys were for what they were doing. He said he heard they were all prepared, they all take instruction and follow direction, and that's a pleasing thing to hear as a head coach.

Key was then asked about the large number of current players that were there on Friday to see their former teammates go through pro day and what he wanted to get across to them.

"Understand that it's real. The things we ask them to do on the field are the same things that the NFL guys are asking them to do and go through and work at," said Key. "Everybody's dreams are to play in the NFL so you want everyone to be able to see it and experience it. But also to support their teammates because they are teammates and they want to support their guys."

Key was last asked about the story about Biggers going through emergency surgery before the East-West Shrine Bowl and still competing there and then at the NFL Combine and if he's ever heard one of his players doing something like that. Key joked not with an appendix surgery (and that he didn't even know how to spell appendix), but that he understands the decision to push through it.

"Look, this is a one-opportunity thing. You get once chance at this," said Key. "Very few guys don't make it the first year and come back and do it again and have a chance to have long-term success. So putting all their eggs in that basket, it doesn't surprise me for him to have surgery (and keep going). I'm sure it don't feel good."

Biggers spent some time with the media following the end of his drills, and he was first asked about the appendix surgery and the whole story about that. Biggers said he was training in Florida to get ready for the East-West Shrine Bowl and NFL Draft process and he woke up one morning early with a sharp pain. He said he tried to tough it out, but it kept sticking with him and not going away so he went to the hospital where they told him he needed emergency surgery right then. He said he was in the hospital for three days and couldn't really sit up or move, but he still got back to training right after that because he was still going to go to the East-West game no matter what he was being told.

Biggers said he was about two weeks out of surgery when he went to the East-West game and thought he had a good first two days before the wound started hurting him and bleeding some and he had to sit down. But he said he thought he still did some good things there and was proud to be able to persevere through it. He said he had doctors telling him he should be out 4 to 6 weeks, but he said wasn't going to do that with so much on the line. He said he put faith in God and listened to his body and felt like he could go out and perform to get people talking about him more.

Biggers said NFL teams that have talked to him have definitely brought that up because they want to see guys that will push through especially like he did and was able to put up good numbers at the combine.

Biggers was asked about his official height and weight, and he said he is 6-foot-5 and a half and 322 pounds.

Biggers said what he's heard from NFL teams is that they see his flashes on film of what he can do but needing to be more consistent. He said everyone knows he can play the run but he's been working on pass rush with his trainer as well as hands, approach and competing in one-on-ones. He said he wants to show that he's not just a first and second down player but can make an impact on third downs in the pass rush.

Biggers said he hasn't been hearing from specific teams a lot but a little bit of everyone. He added that the whole thing with the attention from his emergency surgery and pushing through it has definitely helped his stock.

Biggers was asked about what he wanted to focus on Friday after going through the East-West game and the NFL Combine. He said he just wanted to show he can continue to be consistent and improve on some numbers. He said he improved on the broad jump, and he also did the bench press at pro day after not doing it at the combine with still a little bit of pain happening from the surgery. He said he thought he benched pretty well for a guy with such long arms and wingspan.

Biggers was asked about what his message for NFL teams are and why they should give him a chance.

"You're just going to get a dog as a player," said Biggers. "A guy that loves the game, willing to give anything for it. I've been playing this game since I was four years old, pushing through everything that happened to me. Just being out there and knowing I'm a dog that's going to come out and work every day and perform at the same time."

Biggers was asked about how his time at GT has prepared him for this challenge. He said it has prepared him in every way, especially with the academics the way it is and being able to push through that and still perform on the field. He said it taught him time management and built him up to be a better man.

Biggers was finally asked if he had any Coach Key stories for his final press conference at Tech, and he joked that he had so many of those. He said he just always remembers how hard Coach Key will yell and get on you at film or practice and then soon after that give them a wink to let them know how much he still cares about them. He said Coach Key is one of his favorite coaches ever and he always pushes guys to be better.

"You can see what he's doing for the program. The last two years he's been here, two bowl games, and I'm pretty sure the guys are going to do even better this season," said Biggers. "He's a great coach. He's a great mentor, and I try talk to him every chance I get to and take in everything I get from him."

Biggers was asked about talking to Keion White about everything with the NFL process. He said he considers Keion an older brother and just asks him about everything. He said talks to him every chance he gets to and even during the NFL season, Keion still makes time to talk to him. He said he really appreciates him and plans on going to work out with him in Atlanta while he's here to further get ready for the draft.

Janneh was next up to answer some questions, and he was first asked about putting things in perspective with his journey through college from Duquesne to Georgia Tech and now going through pro day. He said it's a dream come true after not getting scouted out of high school and Duquesne giving him a shot, then going to the portal and getting a chance at Georgia Tech. He said he tried to find a role at Georgia Tech to do whatever he could to help the team win, and now having the chance to go through pro day shows that everything he's been working for is on display.

Janneh was asked about that being a strength, finding a role on the team, and using that to impress NFL scouts. He said of course he wants to catch balls and score touchdowns like any receiver, but it's a team game and you want to do whatever you can do to help the team win and put aside personal goals.

Janneh was asked about his day on Friday and how he thought it helped his draft stock. He said he thought it helped it for sure. He said he was aiming for 11-4 on the broad jump but the 11-1 was still impressive. He said he was asked to do DB drills by some scouts, which he hasn't done since high school.

"Anything I need to do to get on the field and help a team win, I'll do that," said Janneh. "I think it really showed my versatility and doing whatever I need to do."

Boyd was next to speak to the media and he was asked first how he thought he did at pro day. With a smile, he responded with "great." He said he had a personal best in almost every measurable.

Boyd said if you would've told him in high school or middle school that he'd be going through a pro day, he would've just looked at you weird and walked away.

"I wouldn't have believed it so this is great," said Boyd.

Boyd was asked what he would give to an NFL team if he got the chance, and he responded with "relentlessness." He said there were some times at Tech he wants to get back where he was tired or feeling bad for himself, but "I'm never going to do that again." He said he feels like could be way further ahead from where he's at now but he got in his own way and he's never going to do that again.

Boyd said he talks to the younger players at Tech now about taking advantage of the time they have because it goes by very quick. He said he got there in 2020 and feels like it was just yesterday. He said he tells the guys that you think you have plenty of time but it will be gone quicker than they realize.

"Time be moving," joked Boyd.

Boyd was asked about how Georgia Tech prepared him for this challenge and life. Boyd said the last few years they have always been counted out or the underdog, and that mentality has really made him hungry.

Boyd was asked how his game will translate to the NFL level. He said especially last year at tight end he showed he can be a mismatch for a linebacker with his speed. He said the feedback he's been getting from NFL teams is that he is "fast." He said weighing in at 240 like he did Friday and then running the times he ran was something impressive to them. He said he heard a wide range on his 40 time on Friday, but that he heard he ran a 4.38 on one of them and that's what he expected out of himself.

Hawes was the final player to speak to the media and he said he felt like he had a "solid" performance at pro day. He said his goal was to come out and have fun and have a good time with his teammates more than it was about times and measurables so he accomplished that.

Hawes said when asked about being a kid from Utah going to Yale and then Georgia Tech and now preparing for the NFL that it seems surreal.

"Every morning I wake up just totally grateful for this place, selfishly for my career it has been like a trampoline that has spurred me into great opportunities," said Hawes. "Everyone that I have met here and gotten close with here, those relationships are going to continue for years. I think that's because this place is so special. Just really grateful."

Hawes said he thinks the biggest thing he's tried to get across to NFL teams is that he's just a winner. Everywhere he has gone he has proven he can win and be a part of successful locker rooms. He said he's been a part of two really good programs and had two really good head coaches.

Hawes went on to say that what is unique about him is he does what many tight ends don't want to do which is "block all 11 on the field." He said he's gotten really good feedback so far from the NFL teams for on the field and personality-wise.

Hawes was asked what NFL personnel should expect from a player with Georgia Tech next to his name now and in the future with Key running the program. Hawes said the first word is "tough." He said they build tough players, and if you're not tough when you come in, you will be a lot tougher if you stick it out. He said if you are tough, it's only going to increase, and he learned that Day 1 out there at practice for Georgia Tech.

Hawes said he "absolutely" has done enough to put himself in position to be drafted.

"I've done whatever has been asked of me," said Hawes. "I feel like I've thrived in the role that Coach Faulkner and the rest of the offense has provided for me. I've been a great teammate. I've been a great leader for the boys, and I'm going to continue to do that."

Hawes was asked for any Coach Key stories since it was his last Tech press conference before the NFL Draft. He thought for a few seconds and then said that on his first call ever with Coach Key on Facetime, Key talked about respecting women being such a big thing with his players. He said Coach Key told him to respect women always, whether it was your mom or your sister or any woman, and "if you don't, then I'm going to put this snakeskin boot so far up" in his rear end. Hawes joked that he almost committed on the spot. He said he knew right then that he wanted to play for that guy.

Hawes was asked about his hands and ability as a pass-catcher to go with his blocking abilities. He said he has done a great job with that at the Senior Bowl and at the combine despite a few drops. He said he knows he has to keep working on the hands, especially the over the shoulder catches and he's been stressing that to scouts to continue to improve.

The NFL Draft will be held April 25-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.





Additional info and numbers from GT Athletics:

All 32 National Football League teams and two Canadian Football League teams were represented at Georgia Tech football's annual Pro Day on Friday at the John and Mary Brock Football Practice Facility and Rose Bowl Field.

The participants took part in the bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash, three-cone shuttle and 20-yard shuttle. Highlights included:

an official 4.44-second 40-yard dash for the 240-pound Boyd, which was nearly two-tenths of a second faster than the best time by a tight end at this year’s NFL Combine (4.63 – Oregon’s Terrance Ferguson);an 11-foot, 1-inch broad jump for Janneh, which would have been tied for the fourth-best mark overall and tied for second among wide receivers at the Combine;28 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press for Gore, which would have tied for second among defensive tackles at this year’s Combine;a 32-inch vertical jump by Williams, which would have tied for seventh among offensive lineman at the Combine;a 4.29-second 20-yard shuttle by Lane, which would have ranked among the top 10 among wideouts at this year’s Combine;36- and 35-inch vertical jumps for Brooks and Burrell, respectively.

In addition to the measurables, the Yellow Jackets participated in a wide range of on-field, position-specific drills. Georgia Tech redshirt freshmen Aaron Philo and Graham Knowles served as quarterbacks for the receivers.

Biggers and Hawes took part in the full range of position work, but were limited in the measurables, as they participated in last month’s NFL Combine.