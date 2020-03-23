That hasn't stopped him from including the Jackets in his latest cut down from his offer list, as he dropped a top ten on Monday evening.

The visit that Douglas County (Ga.) defensive lineman / linebacker Joshua Robinson had been planning to Georgia Tech with his family will have to wait.

While several of the schools on Robinson's list offered him early in the process, his offer from Georgia Tech is one of the most recent.

"I was planning to get up there (to Georgia Tech) with my mom," he said about his now canceled plans. "They have been pushing for me ever since they offered."

If you'll remember, Robinson received the offer back in January. The chance to have an offer from coach (Marco) Coleman and the rest of the defensive staff was something that was weighing heavily on his mind.

Prior to the shutdown, Robinson did get the chance to visit both Vanderbilt and Florida. His plan is to be back on the Flats as soon as the NCAA permits him to do so.