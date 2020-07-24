JacketsOnline - DE commit Joshua Robinson shuts down his recruitment

DE commit Joshua Robinson shuts down his recruitment
Douglas County defensive end Joshua Robinson has been committed to Georgia Tech since early May..
Robinson has been in near constant contact with the staff since announcing, and despite other schools reaching out, has been hyper-focused on the Yellow Jackets.
He caught up recently with JacketsOnline as part of the "checking in with the commits" feature.
