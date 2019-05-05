Dayton-area defender ready to research Ga Tech, could visit soon
The state of Ohio appears to be a place where Georgia Tech is planning on trying to recruit, both in the class of 2020 and beyond.
With double-digit offers now out in what some call the Buckeye state, the Yellow Jackets are looking to capitalize on the recent hire of Marco Coleman, an Ohio native.
Enter Clayton Northmont DE Jaiden Cameron, the latest to be offered.
