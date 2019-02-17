Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-17 21:45:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Could the "Creekside Trio" stick together at the next level?

Kdjpnmnik1qtptccwpwm
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

The Creekside trio of DB Rashad Battle, LB Tyson Meiguez, and ATH/LB Khatavian Franks have talked about the possibility of staying together and playing college football together. "It's a possibilit...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}