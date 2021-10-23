Coach Speak: 24K 7v7 coach Damon Jones breaks down CB Greg Delaine

To learn more about Delaine Jr. JacketsOnline spent some time catching up with his 7v7 coach, Damon Jones of 24K 7v7.

Delaine had other offers from Mississippi State, Iowa State, Syracuse, UCF, and several others, and projects as a ling-term fit at the boundary cornerback position.

Georgia Tech landed their second cornerback commit of the 2022 cycle on Friday afternoon when Fort Myers (Fla.) CB Greg Delaine Jr. pulled the trigger on a public declaration to the school.

RJ: How many years have you worked with Greg? Is 24K 7v7 a relatively new program? I don't believe I have heard much about them in years past. I feel like y'all just popped up this season.

DJ: This was actually our first year working together. This past season was our first as a 7v7 program. The crazy thing is that Greg had never played 7v7 before this season, but we were able to get a couple of kids from Fort Myers, and Greg was one of them. Even with all of the all-star programs and travel 7v7 teams in Florida, he had never played before this past season. It wasn't that he wasn't good enough tp play for those guys, there was always a fee for everything.

He was one of the first to join the group, and we knew he could play, but MAN. We could put him at cornerback, and would just watch him work. It was a thing of beauty from the beginning, and that was before any technique training, coaching, or anything like that."

RJ: How would you describe Greg's demeanor off the field? I know some say he is a bit "different" than the rest, but what is your view on it? What was your impression of him?

DJ: "He is a great kid, with great character.He doesn't talk a lot, he just grinds. He doesn't give anyone problems, is coachable, and ready to learn from the moment he steps on the field.

Very quiet kid, but around his close friends and peers, he loosens up and will joke around and stuff. Likes to play video games, hangout, normal kid stuff.

When he's on the field though, he's there to work. Once he straps up and the game is going on, you won't hear from him much unless he is asking a question or trying to understand something new mentally about the game in that moment.

He is very detail-oriented. Takes pride in his job. He knows that if he is in man-to-man coverage, his job is to make sure that the receiver does not catch the ball.

He's just a gamer, man."

RJ: How would you describe his play style? What stands out the most about him when he's out there?

DJ: "Greg really understands the game of football. He Is a great situational guy, and he is very physical. He is very instinctive. If it is 3rd and 12, he's not going to play for a five-yard hitch, if that makes sense? He is going to protect the sticks, and use his football IQ to his advantage.

In 7v7, a lot of times the opponent is trying to high-low you as a cornerback, and he knew exactly where he needed to be, in that middle ground as we call it. They couldn't throw overtop of him, but they also knew he was close enough to run up and make the play if they take the check-down.

That will be a perfect fit for the ACC with the style of defense that they are playing there at Georgia Tech. He is a great fit for that program.

He is a long, prototypical corner with a strong reach and he loves to put hands on the receiver. As a former receiver, we hate corners like Greg. He is very good at messing with your timing. He excels in when to shoot his hand, where to shoot it, etc. and that plays a big role in making life difficult for his opponent.

Another strength of his is the fact that he has very good ball skills. At his high school, they are also using him as their No. 1 receiver. He has no issues getting his hips open, getting his head around, and making a play on the ball."