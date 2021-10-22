Fort Myers (Fla.) CB Greg Delaine Jr. breaks down Georgia Tech decision
On Friday afternoon, Georgia Tech landed their 18th commit of the 2022 class in Fort Myers (Fla.) CB Greg Delaine Jr.Delaine held other offers from Mississippi State, Iowa State, Syracuse, UCF, and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news