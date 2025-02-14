Jackets battle for thrilling 3-2 win on Opening Day over Old Dominion

Georgia Tech's Jaylen Paden made some huge pitches late and the Jackets' offense did just enough, including some well-executed, old-school small ball, to secure a thrilling 3-2 win on Opening Day at Russ Chandler Stadium against a pesky Old Dominion squad.





After falling behind 2-1 in the seventh, Old Dominion quickly tied the game back up in the following half inning thanks to an RBI double by Efrain Morales to make it 2-2. But after the Monarchs had runners on second and third with no outs, Georgia Tech reliever Payden, who was making his first appearance on the mound since 2023 following an injury when he was playing at Georgia Southern, came in and was able to work out of the jam with no more damage thanks to two big strikeouts sandwiched around a strong defensive play at third by Carson Kerce.





The following inning, Georgia Tech (1-0) saw Drew Burress and Kent Schmidt work back-to-back walks to lead off the inning, and Parker Brosius moved up the runners to second and third with a sacrifice bunt. Nathan Waugh came to the plate and had the decisive swing in the game as he grounded to short and Burress hustled home to beat the throw for what proved to be the game-winning run.





Paden then came back out for the ninth and finished off his impressive outing with two strikeouts and a fly-out to center. He earned the win thanks to two scoreless innings of relief as he didn't allow a hit and struck out four.





"A really good ballgame, and I'm just happy we hung in there and found a way to win," said Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall. "We won by a different method. I thought thought we threw the ball on the mound. (Tate) McKee was outstanding. (Carson) Ballard was really good. He just couldn't finish those guys in the second inning with two strikes. But we limited the damage. I think that was the big key. We didn't give up the big inning, and then Paden was just outstanding to come in with second and third and nobody out. You kind of figure they're going to get one he was just really good.





"We executed some bunts. (Nathan) Waugh just put the ball in play, and (Drew) Burress got a great break to score. So again, great way to start the year."





The starting pitchers and defense played a big role over the first four frames before Old Dominion finally dented the scoreboard with a run in the top of the fifth thanks to a two-out, RBI-single by Evan Holman to give his team a 1-0 lead.





Georgia Tech evened things up in the bottom of the sixth as the offense put its first run of the season on the board to make it 1-1 thanks to a skyscraping solo homer by Schmidt that found its way over the right-field wall.





The Jackets briefly took the lead in the bottom of the seventh thanks to some small ball as Alex Hernandez doubled to lead off the inning, was sacrificed to third by Will Baker and then came home to score to make it 2-1 on a perfectly-executed squeeze bunt by Kerce.





Tech starter McKee pitched five innings and allowed one unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks in a no decision. Ballard came on to pitch in relief in the sixth and went two full innings as he allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts and no walks before Paden came in to close the door.





Old Dominion starter Ben Moore didn't factor into the decision either despite impressive work on the mound, going 4 1/3 shutout innings while allowing just one hit, striking out three and walking one.



Ethan Hubbell came on in relief for the Monarchs and went 2 2/3 innings while allowing two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk, and Nick Sulpizio took the loss as he pitched one inning and allowed one run on no hits with two walks.





Georgia Tech's lineup was held in check for most of the day, totaling only three hits with those coming from Hernandez, Schmidt and Vahn Lackey. Burress reached on a walk and scored a run.





Old Dominion's top hitters were Holman and Morales with two hits and an RBI apiece. Tyler Zedalis and Scotty Young each had a hit apiece, and Kainen Jorge walked, stole a base and scored a run.





The two teams will get back at it Saturday afternoon for a 2 p.m. first pitch and then close the series out on Sunday at 1 p.m.