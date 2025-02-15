Ndongo's tip-in sends Jackets to wild 90-88 overtime win over Cal

Georgia Tech had an up and down, injury-marred first few months of the season to say the least, but the Yellow Jackets seem to have saved the best for the final stretch.





Once again the Jackets found a way to win, this time via the overtime, tip-in as time expired variety as they took down a gritty California team 90-88 thanks to a put-back by Baye Ndongo as time expired in the extra session.





"What a game," said Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire after the thrilling victory. "It was pretty much start to finish, but our guys are getting better. And tonight, it was the mental part of the game. We had moments especially late in the second half and especially in overtime, when in the past we didn't execute or didn't do things the right way, but I mean those guys did it (today). We needed two stops and two scores, and we got two stops and two scores after going down five in OT.





"I'm just happy for this group of guys because it's not easy what they've been doing, and for them to do what they did tonight...we took I thought Cal's best hit, and that was a motivated team. They played hard. They made shots tonight. They came in and did a great job, but at the end...for me it was payback for Baye. He's had so much going on and has had so many people asking me about him, his numbers and is he having the same impact as last year. Well I'll tell you what, everything maybe he wasn't doing early, he's making up for it now. Probably about the last six games he's just been a monster on the glass."





That gives Georgia Tech (13-13, 7-8 in ACC) four wins out of their last five and five out of their last seven as the team hits the midway point of February.





Ndongo finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds for yet another double-double, including four points in the final minute of overtime. Nait George continued his red-hot play of late as well, matching Ndongo's game-high total of 26 points and also adding eight assists.





"(Ndongo) really played well. When they were switching, he did a good job of posting and finishing," said Stoudamire. "Everything he did was with intent and purpose, and I'm really happy for him. And Nait is becoming Nait so to speak. He did a great job."





After leading by five at the half, Georgia Tech saw visiting Cal (12-14, 5-10 in ACC) charge back in the opening minutes of the second half, quickly erasing the deficit and taking multiple leads. But each time the Golden Bears tried to extend that lead, the Jackets had an answer.





With right around two minutes to play in regulation, Georgia Tech got a dunk and two free throws on consecutive offensive possessions by Duncan Powell to go up 77-73, but Cal answered with a bucket from Rytis Petraitis and two free throws by Andrej Stojakovic with a little more than a minute left to tie it.





Tech's Ndongo followed with what proved to be just one of his clutch shots in the game as he made a lay-up with 54 seconds remaining in regulation to put his team up 79-77, but Stojakovic matched that on the other end with a lay-up to tie it 79-79 with 41 seconds on the clock. Both defenses proceeded to get big stops on the final two possessions to force overtime.





Cal got off to a strong start in the extra session to build an 86-81 lead with 2:46 remaining, but Georgia Tech refused to go away and quickly evened things up on a George 3-pointer and a Lance Terry lay-up to make it 86-86.





Cal's Mady Sissoko finished off an alley-oop dunk to put Cal up 88-86 with 1:35 to play, but that ended up being the Bears' final bucket of the game. Ndongo followed with a lay-up with 43 seconds left to tie it up and then after a miss on a runner by George, Ndongo jumped high in the air and tipped in the game-winner as time expired to send the home team and the home crowd into a wild celebration.





Jeremiah Wilkinson, a Powder Springs native, had a big game in his homecoming with 25 points to lead Cal. Stojakovic added 22 points, many of those coming in the second half.





Petraitis added 12 points, and Sissoko finished with a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. DJ Campbell was also in double figures with 10 points.





Along with George and Ndongo's big games, Powell finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Terry once again played through injury to contribute in several ways and finish with nine points while Jaeden Mustaf added eight points and was influential with his physicality on the defensive end in the second half.





It took a little bit for the Jackets' offense to get started, but about midway through the first half it seemed to find some rhythm with George and Ndongo getting going. Tech built as big a lead as nine at 35-26 before Cal battled back a bit in the closing minutes of the first half to cut the deficit to 39-34 at the half.





Ndongo finished with 16 points in the first half while George had 11.





The game was back-and-forth for what seemed to be every minute after halftime as it featured 13 lead changes and 14 ties in total.





Georgia Tech will have a few days off before its next action as the Jackets head on the road next Saturday to battle Boston College at 2 p.m.





"I see more for this team than they could see for themselves at times. And I saw it," said Stoudamire. "I think that we're playing the right basketball at the right time. I've been saying it for a minute, but we didn't have the wins to show. And I think that everybody is seeing it now because we have the wins to show. This is a resilient group. They've been through a lot, but they've hung in there.





"I'm excited, but we just have to keep our foot on the pedal. We've got a week off, and although the rest is good, it worries me. You've got to stay paranoid as a player or a coach to want more. Get greedy so to speak. I'm happy that we are getting a break because guys need this rest. It's come at the perfect time...we've just got to keep guys locked in."





Cal will also be off until next Saturday when it travels Stanford for a 7 p.m. (eastern) tip-off.