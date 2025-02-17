LB Bush recaps day at UA Next Camp, busy month of January for recruitment

2026 linebacker Jaden Bush was already a well-known name in the class, picking up several offers over the past year and a half, but the month of January took his recruitment to a whole new level.





Bush, from Theodore High in Alabama, picked up 10 new offers during the busy few weeks to start 2025 as college coaches went back out on the road and were able to contact prospects following the winter dead period. Bush admitted that it's been a bit of a whirlwind with so many new offers and several other coaches visiting or contacting him, but he's thankful for blessings.





"It's been getting a little bit crazy. I'm just thanking God," said Bush, who is ranked as a three-star (5.8) linebacker by Rivals and the 25th overall player in the state of Alabama in 2026 class. "Wherever I end I think people will respect my decision. It's good to have all the offers, but you can only choose one at the end. I'm just thinking God and trying to make the best decision."





Bush continued to show why he is one of the top linebacker prospects in the southeast as he was invited to participate in the Under Armour Next All-American Camp Series Atlanta stop, which was hosted on Feb. 9 at Carrollton (Ga.) High. He took part in the drills and competition and said he felt like he had a good day but always stays hungry to continue to improve.





"Yes it did (make me better), absolutely," said Bush. "Went against some good guys from all round the southeast. We had some great competition today. I still have a little work to do. Work don't stop. So I'll be back and better soon."





While already having offers from multiple Power-4 schools, Bush picked up several more in the month of January, including Florida, Arkansas, LSU, Kentucky, Michigan, Colorado and Georgia Tech, among others. He's already been on several visits to schools such as Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Miami and will continue to be busy this spring.





As far as Georgia Tech, Bush said the offer was a significant one for him, and he really likes the fit with the Jackets' defensive system.





"It means a lot," Bush said of Georgia Tech extending the offer. "I'm familiar with the defense. It's a base defense they run out of, a 4-3. They move their linebackers down. I'm an outside guy, an outside linebacker. I can play edge. I can move nickel to star to safety so basically I can play everything in that defense, and I'm familiar with it."





Bush added that he plans to get to The Flats soon to see the school and the program up close.





"I'm seeing how things work out right now. I'm planning on visiting up there (to Georgia Tech) in the spring," said Bush. "It will be good for me to go up there for my first time ever visiting Georgia Tech."







Bush will be busy over the next few months with spring visits and eventually setting up official visits for the summer. He said his plan is to make a commitment before his senior season starts this coming Fall so the big list of schools are on the clock as each tries to make itself stand out for the versatile linebacker.