FORT LAUDERDALE- Bringing Marco Coleman back to Georgia Tech has boosted the Jackets' recruiting profile in the Sunshine State and he may get a 5-star defensive line visitor soon. IMG Academy defensive lineman David Stone is carving out his own path.

He spoke with JOL at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Fort Lauderdale about his interest in the Jackets and why he will be passing over schools like Alabama and Georgia.