Georgia Tech receiver Kalani Norris is no longer with the Yellow Jackets program per sources. The junior was removed from the online roster and had not played in the last two games after Brent Key took over for Geoff Collins as head coach of the program.

Norris played in the first four games of the season registering two catches for 47 yards as a reserve outside receiver. He started four games in 2021 playing in 10 total with eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns last season. He played in nine games total in 2019 and 2020 for the Jackets but did not register a reception in either of those seasons.

Since he did not play against Pitt and Duke, Norris retains his redshirt for this season and he will have two years of eligibility remaining he can use once he enters the transfer portal.