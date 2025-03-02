Jackets' bats explode again for 13-3 run-rule victory to complete sweep

Georgia Tech's offense closed out a huge weekend in fine fashion with another double-digit scoring effort on Sunday, pounding out 13 runs on 13 hits to help secure a three-game sweep of Western Michigan with a 13-3 win in seven innings at Mac Nease Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.





The win finishes off a series in which Georgia Tech (10-2) scored 43 runs in three games while allowing just eight to Western Michigan (0-10).





Jackets' freshman Alex Hernandez ended Sunday's victory with a bang, sending a line-drive, two-run homer just over the right-field wall in the bottom of the seventh to force the mercy rule for the second straight day against the Broncos.





Hernandez, who now leads the team with five home runs on the young season, finished 2-for-5 with a homer, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored and was one of five Jackets with multi-hit days and one of six Jackets to drive in runs.





"We swung the bat well this week," said Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall. "We have a lot of guys hitting. You look at the box score today, and Carson Kerce had four RBIs hitting in the 9-hole. He's a guy that we've kind of worked with this week, but he's made some really good adjustments. And the other is Parker Brosius that we wanted to make some adjustments coming into the week. Both those guys ended up playing big roles this weekend in what we were able to do offensively. And Alex Hernandez...every ball he hit in this game today was right on the money so I was happy that he didn't get upset when he hit (hit it right at them a couple times) and then hitting the home run to win the game.





"Yeah I feel like our offense certainly got a chance, but a long way to go."





Kerce finished with a double for his team-leading seventh of the season to go with four RBIs. Kyle Lodise also had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs, and Brosius finished 2-or-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored.





Caleb Daniel added a double among two hits with his first RBI and three runs scored while Vahn Lackey had two more hits on Sunday with an RBI and two runs scored. Drew Burress smashed a double as well.





Cooper McMullen earned his first win of the season for the Jackets thanks to 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief as he gave up two hits and struck out two. He followed starter Riley Stanford who got a no decision after pitching four innings and allowing three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and five walks.





Kayden Campbell came in to pitch the final 2/3 of an inning for Tech as he didn't allow a run or a hit, struck out two and walked one. All three Tech pitchers were able to get out of jams with Western Michigan runners in scoring position multiple times Sunday afternoon to limit the Broncos' offense.





"One of the things we've emphasized a lot, like in football is getting off the field on third down, and in baseball it's getting off the field with men in scoring position and not letting the other team score," said Hall. "That's how we've equated it, and I think our guys have bought into it. Some of the biggest pitches you're going to make in a game are with guys in scoring position."





Western Michigan got on the board to take an early lead thanks to an RBI single in the top of the first by Michael Maloney to make it 1-0.





Tech answered with a big bottom of the second that included a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch by Kerce, Brosius scoring on a wild pitch and then a two-run double by Lodise to make it 4-1. A fifth run scored as Lodise came home to score on a fly ball by Kent Schmidt that the outfielder appeared to lose in the sun.





Western Michigan got a run back in the top of the third on a two-out, RBI-single by Jackson Isaacs to make it 5-2, but the Jackets picked up right where they left off in the second with three more runs in the third. A Brosius RBI double, Daniel RBI single and Kerce RBI double made up the rally that pushed the Tech lead to 8-2. It was close to being a seven-run inning as Hernandez narrowly missed a grand slam as his fly ball was caught just before the right field wall for the third out of the inning.





Maloney added his second RBI of the day in the top of the fourth with an RBI single, but once again Tech answered with a run of its own on a sac fly by Kerce in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 9-3.





Tech added two more runs in the sixth on an RBI single by Lackey, and Kerce drove home his fourth run of the game on an RBI-groundout to make it 11-3 and set the table for Hernandez to end the game in the seventh with his mercy-rule forcing walk-off homer.





Maloney, Connor Ostrander and Nolan Zajac were the Western Michigan batters with multi-hit days as Ostrander and Zajac each had a double. Maloney drove in two runs, and Isaacs had the other Broncos' RBI.





Zach Vriesenga (0-1) took the loss for Western Michigan after lasting just 2 2/3 innings in his start and allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk. The Broncos used four pitchers after that with Turner Doran and Matt Hoover each having scoreless outings while Adam Lehmann gave up three runs on four hits and Cole Gebben gave up two runs on one hit.





Georgia Tech will be back on its home field on Tuesday at 4 p.m. to host I-75 neighbor Kennesaw State for the final tune-up before ACC play begins next weekend with the Jackets taking the trip to Blacksburg, Virginia for the three against Virginia Tech starting Friday at 4 p.m.





"I think we know where we're at right now," said Hall. "It's a road trip to Blacksburg, which I think they have one of the better offenses in the league so far as well. But they're always well-coached and have a good team. It's opening weekend in the ACC so for some of these guys it's not their first road trip but it's their first ACC road trip and first time they're going to play a conference game. So you're always probably a little anxious just to see how all that goes, but we put a lot of work in and we know where we're trying to get to. Now you get a chance to start competing within the league."