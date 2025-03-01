Tech wrecked the Wolfpack in a 25-point win 87-62

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech improved to 9-9 in ACC play with an 87-62 blowout win over NC State in McCamish Pavilion on Saturday afternoon. The Jackets have won five straight ACC games at home and have won seven of their last ten games.
Sophomore Baye Ndongo led the way for the Jackets with 29 points and 17 rebounds marking just the second time a Tech player had 29 or more points and 17 or more rebounds joining former ACC Player of the Year Moses Wright who had 31 points and 19 rebounds in a four-overtime game against Georgia State in the 2020-21 season opener. It was the fifth straight double-double for Ndongo and the seventh in eight games.
The 29 points scored were a career high for Ndongo and the 17 rebounds tied his career-high set in the previous game, a win at Pitt.
“I’ve just been coming in and playing hard and coach told me I need to hit the glass hard and play hard for my teammates and that is all I was doing was playing hard,” Ndongo said
Ndongo was even big from the line hitting 8 of 11 free throws in the game and 10-17 from the floor.
“Ndongo was good and as good as advertised, not to take away anything from the other players, but he was special tonight and Damon has to be happy,” NC State coach Kevin Keatts said. “He was really good and rebounded the basketball and they put guys around him that could make shots.”
With the 29 and 17 points, Ndongo had his third game with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds which has happened only 14 times now in ACC games for the Jackets and Baye has three of the 14.
Veteran wing Duncan Powell was big for Tech as well with a double-double as well with 23 points and 10 rebounds including five offensive rebounds. Tech had 14 offensive rebounds and 23 second-chance points.
Point guard Naithan George scored a season-low two points but had a career-high 12 assists and three steals. Stoudamire said that George drives the train for the Jackets even when he isn’t scoring.
“It’s big and I’ve always told Nait he doesn’t need to score to make the team successful. In some of our biggest wins last year he didn’t score, but he is a connector and gets the ball to the right people. You can look at the stat sheet and see the other guy’s numbers and see what he means,” Stoudamire said. “Those 12 assists were really big and towards the end of the first half he got it going and I think he had eight.”
The Jackets edged NC State 40-32 on the glass in the game and Tech shot 47.1 percent from the field and 40 percent from three while the Wolfpack were just 7-21 from three and 37.7 percent from the field.
The 25-point win was Tech’s largest margin of victory in an ACC game since a 27-point win at Miami in 2021 87-60.
Freshman guard Jaeden Mustaf hit double-figures for the first time since mid-January against Clemson with 13 points in 33 minutes with two steals. Mustaf was pressed into action due to foul trouble by Ibrahim Souare that limited him to just nine minutes.
Senior guard Lance Terry added 15 points on 15 shots but keyed the Jackets' first-half run to pull away from the Pack.
Walk-on guard Emmer Nichols hit his first career three-point shot and his second field goal of his career in the final minute of the game to put the Jackets up 25.
The Wolfpack had just two players in double figures with Ben Middlebrooks scoring 13 points in 17 minutes before fouling out and Dontrez Styles with 13 points on 4-12 shooting in 30 minutes. Starting point guard Michael O'Connell was held scoreless on 0-5 shooting in 28 minutes.
Georgia Tech started the first half slow but in the final four minutes pulled away to take an 11-point lead to the locker room thanks to a double-double by Baye Ndongo with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the first half. Powell had 12 points and Terry added 10 points including two big threes late in the first half. Ben Middlebrooks had 11 points, but just three rebounds for the Pack in the first half, and Dontrez Styles had 10 points on seven shots.
Georgia Tech started slow hitting just 2-8 before the first media timeout as they trailed 7-6 to NC State. Ibrahim Souare picked up his second foul with 15:44 left in the half. Tech took the lead in the next sequence thanks to a strong defensive stand 14-11 where they held the Wolfpack for almost three minutes without a basket with 11:22 left in the half. Souare picked up his third foul on a tripping call on a made free throw by NC State with 9:05 left in the half. Powell scored five straight points to put the Jackets up 21-18 at the third media timeout with 7:38 left in the half. Tech amped up the intensity in the next segment before the final media timeout taking a 28-25 lead on a Powell going into the final media timeout of the half with 3:18 to play. Ndongo scored on a lob from George and added a free throw and then Tech scored again on a steal by Powell and George lobbed to Mustaf to push the lead to 33-25 forcing a Keatts timeout with 2:29 left in the half and GT up eight points on a 12-2/8-0 run.
Souare picked up his fourth foul with 17:04 left in the game and Tech leading 46-36 after a pair of Marcus Hill Jr. free throws. Middlebrooks promptly picked up his fourth foul on the next Tech possession with 16:37 left in the game. The Jackets extended their lead to 18 with 10:51 left in the game 63-45 on a Terry three. State used a 7-0 run and some miscues by Tech on offense to pull back within 11, 63-52 forcing a Stoudamire timeout with 9:02 left. Middlebrooks fouled out with 5:50 left and Tech up 71-56. Powell put the Jackets up 22 with a pair of baskets and a free throw with 5:11 left 78-56. The 13-0 run was capped by a Ndongo dunk to make it 80-56.