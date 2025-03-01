Tech wrecked the Wolfpack in a 25-point win 87-62

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech improved to 9-9 in ACC play with an 87-62 blowout win over NC State in McCamish Pavilion on Saturday afternoon. The Jackets have won five straight ACC games at home and have won seven of their last ten games.

Sophomore Baye Ndongo led the way for the Jackets with 29 points and 17 rebounds marking just the second time a Tech player had 29 or more points and 17 or more rebounds joining former ACC Player of the Year Moses Wright who had 31 points and 19 rebounds in a four-overtime game against Georgia State in the 2020-21 season opener. It was the fifth straight double-double for Ndongo and the seventh in eight games.

The 29 points scored were a career high for Ndongo and the 17 rebounds tied his career-high set in the previous game, a win at Pitt.

“I’ve just been coming in and playing hard and coach told me I need to hit the glass hard and play hard for my teammates and that is all I was doing was playing hard,” Ndongo said

Ndongo was even big from the line hitting 8 of 11 free throws in the game and 10-17 from the floor.

“Ndongo was good and as good as advertised, not to take away anything from the other players, but he was special tonight and Damon has to be happy,” NC State coach Kevin Keatts said. “He was really good and rebounded the basketball and they put guys around him that could make shots.”

With the 29 and 17 points, Ndongo had his third game with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds which has happened only 14 times now in ACC games for the Jackets and Baye has three of the 14.

Veteran wing Duncan Powell was big for Tech as well with a double-double as well with 23 points and 10 rebounds including five offensive rebounds. Tech had 14 offensive rebounds and 23 second-chance points.

Point guard Naithan George scored a season-low two points but had a career-high 12 assists and three steals. Stoudamire said that George drives the train for the Jackets even when he isn’t scoring.

“It’s big and I’ve always told Nait he doesn’t need to score to make the team successful. In some of our biggest wins last year he didn’t score, but he is a connector and gets the ball to the right people. You can look at the stat sheet and see the other guy’s numbers and see what he means,” Stoudamire said. “Those 12 assists were really big and towards the end of the first half he got it going and I think he had eight.”

The Jackets edged NC State 40-32 on the glass in the game and Tech shot 47.1 percent from the field and 40 percent from three while the Wolfpack were just 7-21 from three and 37.7 percent from the field.

The 25-point win was Tech’s largest margin of victory in an ACC game since a 27-point win at Miami in 2021 87-60.