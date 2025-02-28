Jackets' bats provide support behind McKee's strong start in Friday win

The Georgia Tech bats dealt huge early blow and then had the counterpunch following a Western Michigan rally in the sixth to roll to a 16-4 series-opening victory on Friday at Mac Nease Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.





The Jackets (7-2) scored eight runs over the first two innings with a trio of long balls mixed in there to take an early 8-0 lead, and after Western Michigan put together a four-run top of the sixth to cut the deficit in half, Tech responded immediately with a six-run bottom half of the inning to put the contest back out of reach at 14-4.





The Jackets were able to add two more insurance runs in the eighth for good measure to open the three-game set emphatically with the 12-run victory in front of the home fans.





"I felt like we got off to a really good start, and Tate McKee was outstanding. He ran into a little trouble there that last inning. We were really just trying to get him to 90 pitches, and then it just steamrolled on him (in the sixth)," said Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall. "(Western Michigan) ended up getting some runs there in the sixth, but I thought our answer was really good. I thought (Caden) Gaudette came in and did a tremendous job of getting us out of a jam, and then we came in and got a bunch of runs and kind of put the game out of reach. I also felt like (Carson) Ballard was really good at the end there.





"So good way to start the weekend. Now we've just got to keep trying to get better."





Georgia Tech wasted no time getting on the board as Drew Burress blasted his fourth homer of the season over the left-field wall following a Kyle Lodise lead-off walk in the bottom of the first to make it 2-0.





The Jackets then exploded for six runs in the second, all coming with two outs, to make it 8-0. Lodise deposited a three-run homer over the left field wall, Kent Schmidt followed with an RBI single and Alex Hernandez punctuated the rally with a two-run opposite-field homer to right-center.





McKee got the win to move to 2-0 on the season after five-plus innings as he allowed three runs on seven hits with a career-high 10 strikeouts and two walks. He had a shutout going through five before coming out for the sixth and running into trouble as he wasn't able to record an out before being lifted for a reliever.





Western Michigan (0-8) scored four total runs in the sixth to cut Tech's lead in half at 8-4 with two coming on hit-by-pitches with the bases loaded along with an RBI double by Dylan Nevar and a sac fly from Marwynn Matthews Jr.





"I told Matt (Taylor) I wanted to go back out, and he wanted me to go back out. Wanted to extend it a little bit since I had been at about 70 pitches the previous two weeks," said McKee. "And he told me he wanted me to throw the ball in the zone so I was kind of in the zone. Two little weak hits, you can't do much about that. I was frustrated to give up a couple of runs, but I was still proud of how it went today."





Tech quickly got those runs back and more in the bottom half of the inning as Drew Rogers connected for a three-run homer following a Vahn Lackey double and Parker Brosius bunt single to make it 11-4. Lodise and Kent Schmidt then each added RBI singles to make it 13-4 then Brosius followed a few batters later with a bases-loaded walk to drive in another run and make it 14-4.





"I think you always want to see that out of your team...If you give up runs, you want to try to come in and answer back," said Hall. "So they got within four. We got out of a tough jam there, that's why I thought Gaudette was really good. But then we just kind of jumped right back on them, and I thought that was just a great response for where we were in the game. And it kind of took (Western Michigan) out of the game so to speak."





Following McKee, Porter Buursema came on in relief but was unable to record an out as he allowed one run on no hits with three hit-batsmen. Gaudette followed out of the bullpen to pitch one inning and allow no runs on no hits with one strikeout.





Carson Ballard came on to calm things down and pitch the final three innings to earn a save, the first of his career. He pitched three scoreless frames and allowed just one hit while striking out two.





Georgia Tech's final two runs came in the eighth on a two-run triple by Parker Brosius to give him a two-hit, three-RBI night off the bench as he came in for Caleb Daniel midway through the game. Lodise finished 2-for-4 with his homer and four RBIs while Burress and Hernandez had two hits apiece as well, including their two-run homers.





Schmidt and Lackey also had a two-hit nights with Schmidt driving in two runs and scoring two while Lackey scored twice as well. Carson Kerce had two doubles to give him six for the season as well as scoring two runs, and Rogers finished 1-for-4 with his three-run homer.





Grady Mee and Cooper Hums each had two hits for Western Michigan as Hums had a double among his effort. Nevar added his double and an RBI, and Michael Maloney also had a double and scored a run. Matthews added a hit and an RBI, and Avery Thielman and Chris Akers each drove in a run.





Ty McKinstry took the loss for Western Michigan to fall to 0-3 on the season after his start only lasted 1 2/3 innings as he gave up eight runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks. The Broncos used three pitchers after that will Joe Shapiro giving up six runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings, Jake Gernon allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts and Aiden Hinds pitching 2/3 of an inning scoreless and allowing one hit and two walks.





The Jackets and Broncos will continue the series on Saturday with a 2 p.m. first pitch and then wrap up the three-game set on Sunday with a 1 p.m. start.

