"I've been very pleased with a young man Billy Ward has really come on for me playing winning football and consistent football," Long said. "He needs to, his time is now."

Ward entered fall camp in a battle with Dylan Leonard and Luke Benson primarily for tight end snaps. Benson can play both the tight end and the F-position so Ward stepping up as a rotation guy would give Long more flexibility and that is how camp has progressed for the young tight end per Long.

The tight end position returning to Georgia Tech was a much-hyped event in year one under Geoff Collins , but in three seasons the production did not really live up to the hype. After spending the last few seasons often as glorified extra blockers or offensive linemen, the tight end position is now a major feature of the offense as both blocking and passing elements in Chip Long's new offense. For players like sophomore Billy Ward that is a blessing.

For Ward, the increased role for the tight ends was something he had been hoping for since signing with the Yellow Jackets in December of 2019.

"It is definitely more exciting when the tight end is utilized and you obviously don't want to be all block no rock," Ward said. "I think our goal is still the same to impact the game as much as we can on the offensive side of the ball, but I also think we've come together as a group to execute. Having coach Long as our OC and position coach definitely helps us out because we get to see the intricacies of the whole offense from his point of view and it only makes us better at our position."

Long's hiring and his first meeting with the tight end room set the tone for players like Ward.

"I think from the first day we knew what we are in for. Coach Long made it very clear how involved the tight ends are and how pivotal they are in the offense so he made his expectations very clear," Ward said. "(Coach Long) has been living up to that by how much he has been trying to get us the ball and how high his expectations are for us."

With two different within positions within the tight room, the F or H-Back and then the traditional tight end the Y, Ward said the room is cross-trained to help get the best on the field if there are injuries.

"We try to interchange them as much as possible because you never know in a game setting when you are going to have to go in and at what position," Ward said. "I think we do a great job but there are definitely some more F-type guys and more Y-type tight ends but when we are on the practice field we just try to get all the reps we can."



The traditional tight end position or the Y is where Ward is most comfortable playing.

"I'm more comfortable at the Y just because it does more of the blocking but we still get to get out and run seams just as much as the F's," he said. "Being in shape is definitely a priority for both, but I feel more comfortable at Y."

With an increased role this year, Ward says his goal is just to help the team more this fall regardless of how much or how little he sees the field. He has played in 18 games so far in two seasons without a catch including a start in 2020. Ward aims to change that this fall.

"I definitely want to see the field a little bit more and really get to know the offense in and out and obviously play a big role on special teams, but hopefully I'll get to catch a few balls too."