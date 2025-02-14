Carter showcases ability at UA Camp, updates recruiting, GT interest

Rivals four-star earns OL MVP award while competing against other top prospects at All-American Camp
2026 OT target shows confidence, ability against top talent as he looks forward to busy spring and summer in recruiting
Georgia Tech has a new defensive coordinator Blake Gideon and a spring football schedule lined up. Those topics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA.- Injuries and the specter of Tony Bennett Appreciation Day were too much for Georgia Tech in a loss
Georgia Tech officially announced the hiring of Blake Gideon as the Yellow Jackets' defensive coordinator on Friday
Rivals four-star earns OL MVP award while competing against other top prospects at All-American Camp
2026 OT target shows confidence, ability against top talent as he looks forward to busy spring and summer in recruiting
Georgia Tech has a new defensive coordinator Blake Gideon and a spring football schedule lined up. Those topics