Tuesdays with Gorney: Teams that shined during a wild June

June was like nothing else I’ve experienced in my career covering recruiting and I’m not sure we’re going to see something like it again. The incredible amount of traveling, camps, visits, changes of plans and everything else that came when prospects were finally allowed to once again take visits and meet with coaches felt like it was National Signing Day every day. The sheer amount of news, rumors, commitments and everything else that goes into recruiting was constant for an entire month with no let-up and it made for some really interesting storylines.

TEAMS OF THE MONTH

ALABAMA The Crimson Tide landed only two commitments in June from three-star WR Amari NiBlack and four-star RB Le’Veon Moss but here’s why they made this list: Coach Nick Saban and his staff were unusually patient and conservative offering recruits over the past months and wanted so many to camp. Many of them did since they are seriously interested in Alabama so maybe the Goliath of college football had more top players through than any other school. Alabama really got to redraw its recruiting board because of it. Like a wild dog let off the leash, watch commitments come streaming in once Alabama starts to seriously focus on its top targets. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM *****

BOSTON COLLEGE Jeff Hafley and his staff have loaded up this month as prospects visit campus and the Eagles are locking up commitments. Out of 19 total commitments, Boston College has landed eight pledges this month with four-star tight end RJ Maryland from Texas being the newest pledge. No Power Five team has more pledges right now as BC made a big jump in June. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH BOSTON COLLEGE FANS AT EAGLEACTION.COM *****

GEORGIA TECH At the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge and the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge in Atlanta, there was so much buzz about Georgia Tech it was really telling that coach Geoff Collins and his staff are putting in excellent work. June has been good for the Yellow Jackets with three-star offensive linemen commitments: Griffin Scroggs and Brandon Best and four-star Tyler Gibson, along with a big-time 2023 commitment from defensive end Zachariah Keith. Georgia, Clemson, Florida, Alabama and others will win a lot of recruiting battles in the state of Georgia but Georgia Tech is doing a much better job and recruits are taking notice. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA TECH FANS AT JACKETSONLINE.COM *****

USC There are other programs that have had more commitments through June, but USC has shown its national reach and landed really quality prospects. USC beat out numerous SEC schools for five-star DE Mykel Williams. It beat out Penn State and others for four-star DB Jaeden Gould. And four-star RB De’Anthony Gatson was a nice recruiting win out of Texas. The Trojans have to lock down California to win the Pac-12 but a more national approach can be beneficial, too. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH USC FANS AT TROJANSPORTS.COM *****

BIG COMMITMENTS IN JUNE