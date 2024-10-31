Brent Key's Halloween bye week media avail 10/31

ATLANTA—Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media on Thursday during the bye week. His team aims to get healthy before hosting a top-10 Miami team next week in Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Going into the Miami game, the biggest question is who will play quarterback for the Jackets. Starter Haynes King has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. His backup Zach Pyron got banged up in both games and was pulled for true freshman Aaron Philo at Virginia Tech in the second half.

Key said that King's status remains unclear nine days from the Miami game.

"I don't want to sit here and say he is day-to-day again, but it is truly a day-to-day and I'm very hopeful to get him back for Miami, but I can't sit here and say that he is probable for Miami," Key said. "I would hope by next Wednesday or Thursday we will get a little clearer definition of it. We were hoping to this week, he wasn't able to go last week and we were hoping to use the bye week as a bit of a buffer of time."

​With King still on the mend, Key said that both Pyron and Philo are continuing to prepare in practice this week.

"You got to build reps with both guys," Key said. "I thought Aaron did a nice job when he got in there and put the ball where it needed to be a couple of times. At the same time, a freshman playing that position in the middle of the year and that is a tough ask. Those things start flying a little faster out there, but I've got confidence in those guys and we will continue to work with both of them."

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THURSDAY'S NOTES AND QUOTES