Football assistant Ricky Brumfield no long with the Georgia Tech program

A whirlwind few days ends with Georgia Tech associate head coach, special teams coordinator, and cornerbacks coach Ricky Brumfield's departure from the Yellow Jacket program.

News broke last Friday that Brumfield was not on the trip to Blacksburgh for the Jackets' game against Virginia Tech and JOL confirmed that Tim Salem would be taking over special teams duties against the Hokies in his place.

Football coach Brent Key gave a cryptic response when asked about Brumfield's status after the game saying, "“He didn’t make the trip and that is all the information I have."

The school released a statement Tuesday morning formally announcing his departure.

Senior advisor to the head coach Tim Salem will assume the role of coordinating the Yellow Jackets’ special teams.

Then Brumfield posted an announcement on X about his departure from the program.