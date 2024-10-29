Football assistant Ricky Brumfield no long with the Georgia Tech program

in other news
JOL TV: Brent Key talks about the loss at VT
Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key talks about the 21-6 loss at Virginia Tech.
Game Thread: GT at VaTech
BLACKSBURG, Va- Follow along at Georgia Tech aims to upset Virginia Tech again on the road with the backup QB starting.
Game Preview: Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
Info, stats, players to watch and analysis to preview Saturday's "Techmo Bowl" matchup between the Jackets and Hokies
Behind Enemy Lines: Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech has had an improbable amount of success winning games in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech with their
Stockton sees increased role as he learns in Year 2 on the college level
Redshirt-freshman receiver becoming a bigger contributor as the season progresses in 2024
in other news
JOL TV: Brent Key talks about the loss at VT
Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key talks about the 21-6 loss at Virginia Tech.
Game Thread: GT at VaTech
BLACKSBURG, Va- Follow along at Georgia Tech aims to upset Virginia Tech again on the road with the backup QB starting.
Game Preview: Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
Info, stats, players to watch and analysis to preview Saturday's "Techmo Bowl" matchup between the Jackets and Hokies
A whirlwind few days ends with Georgia Tech associate head coach, special teams coordinator, and cornerbacks coach Ricky Brumfield's departure from the Yellow Jacket program.
News broke last Friday that Brumfield was not on the trip to Blacksburgh for the Jackets' game against Virginia Tech and JOL confirmed that Tim Salem would be taking over special teams duties against the Hokies in his place.
Football coach Brent Key gave a cryptic response when asked about Brumfield's status after the game saying, "“He didn’t make the trip and that is all the information I have."
The school released a statement Tuesday morning formally announcing his departure.
Georgia Tech associate head coach for special teams Ricky Brumfield is no longer with the program.
Senior advisor to the head coach Tim Salem will assume the role of coordinating the Yellow Jackets’ special teams.
Then Brumfield posted an announcement on X about his departure from the program.
This news comes several months after Brumfield interviewed for NFL positions and signed a contract extension with the Yellow Jackets.
Stay tuned to JOL for this developing story.