Game Thread: GT at VaTech

BLACKSBURG, Va- Follow along at Georgia Tech aims to upset Virginia Tech again on the road with the backup QB starting.

 • Kelly Quinlan
Game Preview: Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

Info, stats, players to watch and analysis to preview Saturday's "Techmo Bowl" matchup between the Jackets and Hokies

 • Alex Farrer
Behind Enemy Lines: Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech has had an improbable amount of success winning games in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech with their

 • Kelly Quinlan
Stockton sees increased role as he learns in Year 2 on the college level

Redshirt-freshman receiver becoming a bigger contributor as the season progresses in 2024

 • Alex Farrer
Brent Key's final media avail before VT

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media for the final time before his team heads up to

 • Kelly Quinlan

Published Oct 28, 2024
JOL Mailbag 10/28 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance
circle avatar
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
Publisher
Georgia Tech's offense let the Jackets down in a loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday. That topic dominates the JOL Mailbag brought to you by our friends at Auto-Owners Insurance.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE JOL MAILBAG

(Photo by Kelly Quinlan)
