JOL Mailbag 10/28 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

in other news
Game Thread: GT at VaTech
BLACKSBURG, Va- Follow along at Georgia Tech aims to upset Virginia Tech again on the road with the backup QB starting.
Game Preview: Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
Info, stats, players to watch and analysis to preview Saturday's "Techmo Bowl" matchup between the Jackets and Hokies
Behind Enemy Lines: Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech has had an improbable amount of success winning games in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech with their
Stockton sees increased role as he learns in Year 2 on the college level
Redshirt-freshman receiver becoming a bigger contributor as the season progresses in 2024
Brent Key's final media avail before VT
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media for the final time before his team heads up to
Georgia Tech's offense let the Jackets down in a loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday. That topic dominates the JOL Mailbag brought to you by our friends at Auto-Owners Insurance.
