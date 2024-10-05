Tiller cuts list down to four with Tech among the contenders

in other news
2025 7-foot center McVey has decision coming after busy month of visits
Frontcourt prospect is down to his final five schools, looking forward to decision in near future
Practice notes and quotes from 10-2
Jackets get ready for unbeaten Duke as King, Scott and Williams talk about the challenge ahead coming off the bye week
Star Comparison: How Duke and Georgia Tech starters stacked up as recruits
A look at the starters from each team and where they were rated as high school prospects
Brent Key talks about Duke and the bye week
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke for the first time in two weeks on Tuesday after Hurricane Helene
Duke HC Manny Diaz and DC Jonathan Patke talk about Georgia Tech
Duke football coach Manny Diaz and his DC Jonathan Patke previewed the Georgia Tech game on Monday.
