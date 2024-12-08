Published Dec 8, 2024
JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking NSD and GT's bowl game
Staff
Special to Jacketsonline

JOL publisher Kelly Quinlan and staff writer Alex Farrer answer questions from Georgia Tech fans about the 2025 signing class Brent Key inked this week and the Birmingham Bowl against Vanderbilt to close out the 2024 football season.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings