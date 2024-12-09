Jackets' starting WR Singleton Jr. heading to transfer portal

The first transfer portal surprise for Georgia Tech happened on Monday morning as starting wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. announced he would be entering the portal after two years with the program.





Singleton just completed his sophomore season with the Jackets that included starting in all 12 games and hauling in 56 catches for 754 yards with three touchdowns. He also had 21 carries for 131 yards and and touchdown in 2024.





That sophomore campaign follows up a freshman season in 2023 in which he had 48 receptions to go with 714 yards and six touchdowns.





Singleton was a 2-star (5.4) wide receiver prospect according to Rivals in the 2023 class out of Alexander High in Douglasville and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining once he finds his new destination.