Georgia Tech headed to play Vanderbilt in the Birmingham Bowl

Georgia Tech learned its bowl destination on Sunday afternoon as the Jackets will head just to the west to play Vanderbilt in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. Central.)





It will be the first time Georgia Tech (7-5) has played in consecutive bowls since the 2013 and 2014 seasons.





Vanderbilt comes into the game with a 6-6 record. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key had high praise for the job Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea has done during his time leading the Commodores.





"Playing Vanderbilt is a great challenge and opportunity and playing Clark Lea coaching at his alma mater and the pressure that comes with that. He has done a phenomenal job of turning it (around)," said Key.





Key also commented publicly for the first time since his and athletic director J Batt's contract extensions were announced.





"It's exciting that J was able to announce everything at the same time and it shows the leadership here and President Cabrera to J Batt to the coaches, the alignment that takes place here, and the commitment to the future of Georgia Tech athletics," said Key. "I couldn't be more excited."





Key, a Hewitt-Trussville High alum, which is just outside of Birmingham said it will be a cool experience for him going back home for a bowl game and that he will have many family and friends there but that the game was more about his team than anything personally. He added that one of the first games he ever attended was the 1985 All-American Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham.





When asked about who would be available from his team for the bowl game, Key said he expected to have the majority of the 2024 Georgia Tech team there. He also said the extra practices are a great tool to not only get ready for a bowl game but to develop and really get a head start on the spring and the 2025 season.





Additional info on the bowl game and series history with Vanderbilt from Georgia Tech sports information: "The matchup pits Georgia Tech (7-5, 5-3 ACC) against Vanderbilt (6-6, 3-5 SEC) for the 39th time overall, but the first time in the postseason. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series, 20-15-3, but are 12-0-1 against the Commodores since 1948 and haven’t lost to Vandy since 1941. The Jackets have won six-straight in the series since a 10-10 tie in 1965.





Most recently, Tech and Vandy have squared off four times since 2002, with the Jackets winning 45-3 (2002 in Atlanta), 24-17 in overtime (2003 in Nashville), 56-31 (2009 in Nashville) and 38-7 (2016 in Atlanta).





Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt were conference-mates for 48 years – in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (1916-21), Southern Conference (1922-32) and Southeastern Conference (1933-63). Their rivalry spawned a traveling trophy – a cow bell – that has been awarded to the winning team since 1924. Tech has had possession of the bell since its 13-0 win over Vandy in 1948."