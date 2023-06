Georgia Tech hosted Dr. Phillips (Fla.) defender Jashad Presley for an official visit this weekend and the Jackets found themselves in the unusual position of trying to keep a top target away from the hometown school. Presley is focused on UCF and Georgia Tech and the Jackets are usually the hometown team in that scenario.

Both schools received official visits though Presley technically has a top six that includes Kentucky, Maryland, Pitt, and Tennessee as well. He has not taken official visits to any schools other than UCF and now Georgia Tech and will announce his decision on Friday, June 30th.