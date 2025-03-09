GT "definitely" one of Jemison's top schools following visit

It's no secret that Georgia Tech's approach in recent years is to build its team starting at the line of scrimmage and then moving back from there.





After a great visit on Saturday during the Jackets' third spring practice, they are in a good spot to possibly add another big piece in the 2026 class, both literally and figuratively.





2026 interior offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison made the trip from Paulding County High on Saturday to see the Jackets go through practice up close followed by some time spent at the football facilities along with the Tech coaching staff. He said he felt at home from the minute he got there and really liked what he saw during the team's third practice of the spring.





"I really loved the hospitality and love they showed me since I stepped on the campus," Jemison told JOL on Sunday. "What also really stuck out to me was the juice and high energy they were bringing in there practice!"





Georgia Tech has been in contact heavily in recent months after offensive line coach Geep Wade stopped by Paulding County High in Dallas back in January to extend the Rivals 4-star (5.8) prospect Jemison an offer in person. Jemison said following Saturday's practice he got to spend time with both Wade and Tech head coach Brent Key, and he saw firsthand how they communicate with and care about their players.





"Had a Great talk with Coach Key and Coach Wade," said Jemison. "Talking to them Really showed me how much they pour into their players' development and how much they care about the team as a whole. Love how they treat there players!"





Jemison added that he was impressed by the Georgia Tech facilities which he called "top tier" as well as the nutrition they give their players to provide "great fuel" before and after practices.





Jemison still has a long way to go before signing day for the 2026 class, but he said after Saturday Georgia Tech has put itself in a very good position in his recruitment.





"GT is definitely one Of my top schools right now," said Jemison. "I’ll definitely be back in the summer and again in the spring. Love everything they do and how they do it!"





Currently, Jemison has two more stops on his spring visit tour as he will be at North Carolina on March 29 and at Kentucky on April 12. He already has four official visits set up as well, including one to Georgia Tech June 13-15. Other OVs include Stanford (May 30), North Carolina (June 6-8) and South Florida (June 20-22).





Paulding County High is just up the road from Georgia Tech, and it appears Jemison will be making the short trip to The Flats several more times before he eventually makes his college commitment. If the Jackets' aren't the team to beat for him right now, they are certainly right there with the leaders.