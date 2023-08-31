After a physical fall camp, a quarterback battle, and many questions on both sides of the ball, Georgia Tech football returns to the field on Friday night against Louisville in Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7:30 p.m. The Brent Key era begins with a game on national television where his team squares off against another coach debuting at his alma mater, Jeff Brohm with the Cards. Key had an eight-game audition last year after Geoff Collins was fired, but this will be the first look at his program with him fully in control of the staff he either hired or retained and players he decided to keep or recruit.

Expectations are very high for the Cardinals following a strong run at Western Kentucky and Purdue for Brohm. The Jackets are an underdog, a position Key's team last year responded well to with wins over Pitt and North Carolina on the road and a strong showing against Georgia in the finale. All three games were on the road.