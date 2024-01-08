Georgia Tech juniors Jakiah Leftwich and Tyson Meiguez announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal as graduate transfers on Monday. Both players will finish out the spring semester at Tech to complete their degrees prior to joining a new program.

Leftwich has been a regular in the rotation at right tackle and has played some right guard with eight career starts over the last two seasons and 659 snaps mostly at the right tackle spot including starting the final four games of the 2022 season. Leftwich started the season as the Jackets' right tackle before Jordan Williams moved from right guard back out to right tackle and Connor Scaglione took over the right guard spot limiting Leftwich to backup duties except for a three-game stretch midseason when Williams was sidelined with a leg injury.

Meiguez missed a lot of time early in his career at Tech with injuries but has been a regular contributor on special teams playing 285 snaps from 2020 to 2023 after missing all of 2021. Meiguez played just six snaps on defense in 2023 and just six snaps in 2020 thanks to injuries.

The two departures are the first portal entries for Tech in the New Year.