Published Dec 6, 2024
JOL TV: Josh Petty recaps his GT signing and more
circle avatar
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
Publisher
Twitter
@Kelly_Quinlan

ROSWELL, Ga- Rivals 250 offensive lineman Josh Petty from Fellowship Christian (Ga.) spoke to JOL about his delayed signing with Georgia Tech and talks about his emotional final high school game

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings