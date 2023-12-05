ATHENS, Ga.- Georgia Tech basketball riding high off back-to-back home wins over ranked teams was knocked back to earth by arch-rival Georgia 76-62 on Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak in the series as well as a two-game winning streak this season for the Jackets. The Jackets shot a woeful 26.5 percent in the first half and did not attempt a free throw while Georgia shot 40 percent and hit four of 17 three-point shots. Tech was 2-12 from the arc building a 16-point first-half deficit. Georgia expanded that lead to 23 points in the second half at one point led by former Tech commit Blue Cain who scored 12 points off the bench all on three-point attempts. Cain decommitted after Josh Pastner was fired and Stoudamire did not retain lead recruiter Julian Swartz. "We missed layups and they hit some threes and put pressure on us. We didn't hit shots when we needed to so credit to them," Stoudamire said. "Our margin of error is small and it doesn't matter if we play Georgia or UMass-Lowell. We just can't leave points on the board like that. That is going to bite you at some point." Tech shot a woeful 32 percent overall for the game and just 29.6 percent from three in the loss along with hitting just six of 13 free throw attempts. The Jackets didn't attempt a free throw in the first half and had the first free throw attempt with just 11 minutes left in the game. "The lack of free throw shooting and being more aggressive is something we talked about early on and that is something where we have to grow from and hopefully improve," Stoudamire said.

Georgia big man Russel Tchewa runs over Miles Kelly on a play that was not called a foul (Dale Zanine/USAToday)

Advertisement

Georgia shot 40 percent overall led by Noah Thomasson’s 16 points. Justin Hill added 14 points off the bench along with Cain’s 12. Jabari Abdur-Rahim also hit double figures for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs led by 12 with 4:38 to go in the first half and that was the prior possession was the last time the game was a single-digit game. "When you are a team that is learning each other and trying to do different things and figure it out, if you are down nine or ten points you have to look at it as a four-possession game. There is no 10 or 12-point play. That is where we have to get better. We kept compounding the mistake loops," Stoudamire said. Miles Kelly and Kowacie Reeves each scored 12 points for Tech, but Kelly required 15 shots to it. Kelly said his shot not falling early this season has been frustrating for him. "Anytime your shot is not falling it is frustrating. The thing with me is I have a short-term memory when it comes to those types of things. I know I can shoot the ball and I am going to keep coming to the gym and shoot those same shots and they will fall," Kelly said. Baye Ndongo added eight points and 11 rebounds but struggled with Georgia’s size inside hitting just four of his 12 shots. He did add three blocks and three steals. Deebo Coleman was 3-12 shooting off the bench with eight points and four rebounds. Tech is winless on the road now with losses to Cincinnati and UGA. Stoudamire said his team needs to learn how to play on the road. "You can't take the same shots you take at home on the road," he said. "There has to be a sense of urgency when you are on the road. The moment you get off the bus in Athens, Georgia you start putting your mind into the game. When you beat two top-25 teams you've got to understand there is a bullseye on your back. You are on the scouting report and you are not going to be able to do the same things. Our guys have to understand other teams watch film too. That is the reality of the breakdown." Of note, Tech assistant Terry Parker was not on the bench on Tuesday or either game last week as he deals with a personal matter per Stoudamire.

Deebo Coleman had a rough night shooting going 3-12 overall and 1-6 inside the arc (Dale Zanine/USAToday)

GAME SUMMARY