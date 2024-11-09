Tech shocks the world with a 28-23 upset of #4 Miami

Haynes King scores final Tech touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a five-yard run (Photo by Brett Davis/USAToday)

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech shocked the college football world with a 28-23 win over #4 Miami in Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Jackets beat the Canes as a big underdog for the second straight year and led the game from the second quarter on putting away Miami late with some key defensive stops and a final score to start the fourth quarter. Tech improved to 6-4 on the season and 4-3 in ACC play while Miami fell to 9-1 and 5-1 in league play. Head coach Brent Key improved to 6-1 against ranked ACC teams as a head coach and the Jackets improved to 4-0 in Bobby Dodd Stadium this season marking the longest home win streak for the Jackets time since an eight-game win streak from mid-2016 to part of 2017. "First off I just want to say that this was a credit to this coaching staff. We talk about the players all the time and rightfully so, but credit to this coaching staff and the game plans they put together. It was complimentary football and we knew we had to play that way to win," Key said. "I stood in front of the team Sunday night after practice and everyone took a knee and I talked about capacity. What is your max capacity and can you increase your capacity? Can we make a 10% increase in our capacity over the week?" It was the first win for Tech over a top 5 team since the 2009 season when the Jackets also knocked off a fourth-ranked team Virginia Tech on October 17, 2009. The win snapped a 13-game losing skid against top 5 opponents. "We had a quiet confidence all week," Key said of his team, "If we just went out there and did our job and played four individual quarters, one play at a time within those individual quarters and reset at halftime like it was a new game, we knew we had a good game plan and we just had to execute it." The big question going into the game was whether quarterback Haynes King would be able to play after missing two games and most of the fourth quarter of the North Carolina game as well with a shoulder injury. King started the game, but alternated with freshman Aaron Philo depending on the down and distance and playcall. "We were hopeful," Key said of King's status going into the game. "We practiced yesterday and we were waiting to see in pre-game warmups what he'd be able to do and we knew we were going to have to piece together a game together. It is something that we've done before. There was a little bit of just the flow of the guys in and out early in the game and getting that going." Tech used two quarterbacks in 2022 when Key was the interim head coach to knock off King was limited throwing the ball, but he said he was not going to miss this game. "I was telling (Coach Key) I was playing. I was going to fight through it no matter what role I was going to play because I wanted to play whether or not my should was ready or not. I knew a big part of my role was going to be operating the offense and having some run plays as well," King said. King was 6-6 passing for 32 yards and a touchdown, but his legs were his biggest weapon. He ran for 93 yards on 20 carries and the game-clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter. "(Haynes) is pretty special in my book," Key said. "There was no way he was missing this game and I don't care what we kept saying." The true freshman Philo was 5-10 passing for 67 yards including two big fourth quarter passes to extend drives. Philo said he was prepared for the way they were going to rotate and he just wanted to execute the gameplan offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and the offensive staff put together. "It was kind of a thing early in the week," Philo said of the two-QB system. "We knew what the game plan was going to be and the coaches put together a great game plan and we executed it," Philo said. It was the Tech run game against a stout Miami run defense that was the difference and it started from the first drive of the game. Miami opted to defer and Jamal Haynes broke off a 65-yard run on the second play of the game. Haynes scored on that drive, but was injured on Tech's second drive and didn't return. Chad Alexander came in off the bench and ran three times for 18 yards before leaving with an injury as well. That moved the Jackets down to Trey Cooley who had not played since the season opener against FSU when he got hurt on the first kick return of the game and freshman Anthony Carrie Jr. Cooley ran for 26 yards on six carries in his offensive debut of his final season on the Flats. Tech ran for 271 yards on 48 carries for a 5.6 yards per carry average. King said he thanked the offensive line during the game for their work upfront against a stout Miami defense. "Shout out to the offensive line. We wouldn't have had a game like this and being that successful running the football and operating the offense it it wasn't for them, those five guys up front did a helluva job," King said. "I kept looking them each and every one of them in the eyes and I was like let's find a way and there are no more excuses. We are gonna find a way to win this one." Malik Rutherford had 28 yards receiving and a touchdown and both Rutherford and Singleton were big in the run game on jet-sweeps. Singleton racked up 34 yards on six rushes to go with his two catches for 14 yards. It was Singleton's second catch that proved the game-winner. He slid to the ground after picking up a first down allowing the Jackets to take two knees to end the game.

Defensive end Romello Height celebrates a defensive stand (Photo by Brett Davis/USAToday)

Georgia Tech's defense went with the plan to make Miami one-dimensional. The Canes entered the game rushing for over 200 yards a game and were held to 106 yards on 24 carries. Star running back Damian Martinez ran for just 81 yards on 15 carries. Key was pleased with the work of his defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci and his staff as they held Miami in check throughout the game. "The results speak for themselves," Key said of the defense. "We still have a long way to go from building the defense, having all the different answers to things. We have to continue recruiting which is so important and vital for us, but week-to-week we've shown so much improvement. We held them to 88 yards rushing for a team that is averaging just under 200 a game. You've got make teams one-dimensional and we were able to do that and we had a game plan to take certain players out of the same from a schematic standpoint. I've been extremely pleased with Tucc and his staff and what they've been able to do." Heisman candidate quarterback Cam Ward did his part for Miami passing for 348 yards and three touchdowns but he was sacked three times including a strip sack on the final drive by Tech defensive end Romello Height that Jordan van den Berg recovered to ice the game or the Jackets. "It was like a dream come true," Height said of his game-winning play. "You play college ball and you live for moments like this. That play, man, I'm gonna forever look back on it." It was the second straight game that Height had a strip sack. Tech came into the game with a plan to slow down Miami and they held star receiver Xavier Restrepo to 78 yards on four catches with a touchdown. The pass defense played well despite several key injuries including starting shutdown corner Warren Burrell and starting nickel Syeed Gibbs who did not dress due to injuries. The Jackets shuffled the lineup moving nickel Rodney Shelley to corner for Burrell and safety Clayton Powell-Lee moved into the nickel spot for Gibbs. The revamped Tech defense held Miami to 3-10 on third downs and 1-4 on fourth downs. The lone fourth-down conversion came on their final scoring drive. Two of the fourth down stops came around the red zone with one in the red zone for a turnover on downs and another just outside the red zone at the GT28 with a little over 10 minutes left in the game. Reserve defensive back Omar Daniels who moved from nickel to safety after several injuries in the secondary led the team with eight tackles, third down PBU that stopped a potential scoring drive and a TFL. Daniels said with Burrell out he wanted to step up for the team. "I was excited to be back on the field and I knew had I had to step up for my brothers because Warren Burrell was down and I was going to have to play my best game. I can't thank the crowd more. The crowd had me hyped," Daniels said. Starting Tech middle linebacker Kyle Efford had a key sack of Ward that helped Tech burn off more clock on Miami's final scoring drive. Efford had missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. The only big explosive Miami hit was a first quarter 76-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Arroyo that came on a funky play that looked like the ball was intended for a receiver closer to the LOS and slipped behind the defense that moved up to make a play on that receiver.

On special teams, Aidan Birr hit all of his PATs and had four of his five kicks turn into touchbacks. The one returned kickoff only went 17 yards to the UM17. David Shanahan had one of his best games punting for 220 yards on five punts with one inside the 20 that helped set up the defensive stand that won the game. The one lowlight as the kick return game as Singleton had three kick returns for 47 yards with the longest return going to the GT17. That impacted field position greatly. Of note, defensive ends and outside linebacker coach Kyle Pope injured his leg when he got rolled up during pre-game warmups. He had to be carried into the coaches box during the game and stayed up there during halftime. Key said he didn't have an injury update on him and hadn't seen anything like that happen.

Brent Key on the sideline against Miami (Photo by Brett Davis/USAToday)

