CORAL GABLES, Fla.- Georgia Tech took control of the game at Miami to start the second half going up by as much as 13 points, but it came down to four free throws by senior guard Kyle Sturdivant to secure the win for the Jackets in the Watsco Center on Saturday 80-76. Tech did not hit a field goal in the final 7:03 of the game and committed six turnovers during that stretch as Miami went on a 10-0 run late to erase most of the Jackets’ lead. The win improved Tech to 12-16 on the year under first-year coach Damon Stoudamire and 5-12 in ACC play while Miami fell to 15-13 and 6-11 in league play and lost for the sixth straight time. "It is indicative of our season. Nothing comes easy for us, but we did a great job of persevering," Stoudamire said. "To get the lead we did a great job on the offense end and we were able to slow them a little bit and take their shooting percentage down. They shot the lights out in the first half and we knew defensively we had to step it up and it was a collective effort." Sturdivant hit his first two free throws with 40 seconds left to put the Jackets up 78-73, but Bensley Joseph hit a three. Sturdivant then added two more free throws with 11 seconds left to put Tech up for good 80-76. Junior guard Miles Kelly did the heavy lifting for the Jackets with 25 points on 7-11 shooting from three and 9-15 overall. He added seven rebounds and three steals including the steal that set up Sturdivant’s first two free throws.

Kelly was strong in both halves for the Jackets on Saturday in Miami (Sam Navarro/USAToday)

Advertisement

Tech opened the second half trailing 49-45 and went on a 9-0 run to start the second half and took an early lead and then built on that lead going up by 13 twice including with 7:03 remaining. "The start of the second half is a big part of the story. They did a great job to start the second half and went on a 9-0 run and I had to call a timeout after a 9-0 run which I never like to do," Miami coach Jim Larrañaga said. "We fought back late, but you have to give them credit. They shot lights out from three." Defensively Kelly was big for the Jackets as well shutting down Kyshawn George who scored 16 points all in the first half. Stoudamire switched Kelly’s defensive assignment in the second half to George and he was 0-3 shooting and 0-2 from three in the second half with no points and four fouls. "I thought that Miles did a good job on George. We switched the matchup and he did a good job of guarding him and forcing him to the left. He did a good job against us and had his way with us in the first half," Stoudamire said. Joseph also added 16 points for the Canes. Junior forward Kowacie Reeves had his first double-digit scoring night since the NC State game on February 3 in Raleigh. He ended the night with 15 points and eight rebounds. Tech shot 15-34 from three and 47.6 percent overall in the game. Seven late turnovers in the second half marred what was a very clean game for the Jackets who had 22 assists on 30 made baskets. "We just came out today making shots. Then we stepped it up a little bit defensively in the second half and that is something we really focused on in the second half. Limiting their shots and their field goal percentage and their three-point percentage went down in the second half." Both teams shot lights out in the first half with Tech going 11-20 from three and Miami shooting 9-15 from the arc as well to lead the Jackets 49-45. Miles Kelly scored 14 points in the first half on 5-7 shooting and 4-6 from three. Kyshawn George equaled Kelly’s 4-6 from three in the first half but added a pair of free throws to lead all scorers in the first half with 16 points. The Jackets had 14 assists on 17 made field goals in the first half after having only six total assists in the loss at Clemson on Wednesday night.

Kelly and his teammates combined for 22 assists on 30 made field goals against Miami (Sam Navarro/USAToday)

GAME SUMMARY

Miami opened the game with three three-point baskets in a row with one Tech dunk between them before the Jackets went on a 9-0 run to take the lead 14-11 at the first media timeout behind a pair of threes by Miles Kelly and Kowacie Reeves. Tech continued to lead by three at the second media timeout with 10:21 remaining in the half thanks to a great hustle play by Kelly on a ball going out of bounds that led to a Kyle Sturdivant steal and Kelly layup and then another Kelly steal that led to a Sturdivant three. Tech kept the lead up by three at the third media timeout with 7:02 remaining 30-27. The Canes used a Poplar jumper and a late three by George to pull ahead 49-45 at the break after Ndongo missed two bunnies during that stretch. Tech opened the second half with a thunderous dunk by Tafara Gapare and Kelly added a three, then Reeves had a dunk and Kelly a take to the rim to put Tech up 54-49 on a 9-0 run to open the half forcing a Miami timeout. Tech continued to lead at the first media timeout 58-54 with 14:06 remaining in the game. Gapare picked up his fourth foul with 13:23 left in the game on a loose ball. Tech pushed the lead to eight on a Reeves three 64-56 and that was the score at the second media timeout. Tech extended the lead to 12 on a Reeves bucket on an offensive rebound. Tech went ahead by 13 but Miami hit five of their next six shots including a Joseph three to pull within eight with 5:23 left. Tech still held the eight-point lead at the final media timeout with 3:45 remaining in the game. Miami used a 10-0 run off four Tech turnovers and no points for over five minutes to pull within three. Stoudamire called a timeout with 1:06 remaining and Tech up by three but scoreless for almost six minutes of game time to run a play. Kelly turned the ball over on the play, but stole the ball on the other end and Sturdivant was fouled for a one-and-one. Sturdivant hit both free throws to put Tech up 78-73. Joseph hit a three on the third shot of the possession by the Canes to make it a two-point game with 16 seconds left. Larranaga called a timeout to set his defense. Sturdivant was fouled with 11.7 left in the game for a one-and-one. He hit both free throws to close out the win.

UP NEXT