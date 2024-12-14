Tech picks up another portal commitment from DB Hill

The transfer portal continues to be good to the Georgia Tech defensive backfield as the Jackets picked up another commitment on Saturday from Kelvin Hill according to his social media.





Hill started in all 12 games at UAB at cornerback in 2024 as a freshman and registered 43 tackles and five pass breakups as he was a big part of the team's 19th-ranked defense nationally in passing yards allowed per game (180.3).





Hill was ranked as a 2-star (5.3) cornerback by Rivals out of Carrollton High in the 2024 recruiting class and picked UAB over another offer from Boston College. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining once he starts at Georgia Tech.





Hill is the Jackets' second commitment from the transfer portal in this year's cycle, following defensive back Daiquan White committing on Friday after two years at Eastern Michigan.