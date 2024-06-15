Hebron Christian Academy (Ga.) pass rusher Carrington Coombs committed to Georgia Tech just days after his official visit to the Flats. Coombs was back on campus with his team for the Corky Kell 7v7 after his visit and being around the program again led to the decision to commit.

"The coaching staff made a huge impact not only on me but on my family as a whole," Coombs said. "Once you step foot on campus you truly fall in love with it. The players and people around the program are great," he said.

Defensive ends coach Kyle Pope led the recruiting for Tech and Coombs said that head coach Brent Key and Coach Pope were both thrilled with his decision.

"Coach Pope and Coach Key were all smiles and ecstatic when I let them know the news," he said.

Coombs is the 13th public commitment for the 2025 class for the Jackets and his commitment vaults Tech to 24th in the Rivals.com team rankings.

Coombs detailed his love for his visit to Tech to JOL